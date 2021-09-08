PM Modi will likely unveil a defense corridor in Aligarh next week





In a major boost for the defense industry in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to unveil the Aligarh node of the defense corridor in Uttar Pradesh on September 14, reports News 18. Yogi Adityanath’s government plans a “shubharambh” (inauguration) ceremony for the defense corridor and invites the prime minister to the ceremony in Aligarh. The Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap State University in Aligarh on September 14. We are trying to have the Defense Corridor project unveiled the same day in Aligarh by him. The plan is not yet final, however, a senior official said. The Aligarh node is one of six nodes in the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s Defense Corridor Project. The other five nodes are Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. According to reports, the Aligarh node has established itself as the preferred destination for manufacturers to set up their units because all the land intended for the project has been allocated to investors. All of the land in the Aligarh node has been allocated to 19 companies. All the land in that node is sold, said Durgesh Upadhyay, media adviser, state government, UPEIDA. UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the state government’s nodal agency for the execution of the project. Notably, the UP government has allocated 74 hectares of land to 22 defense companies in Aligarh with a confirmed investment of nearly Rs 1,250 crore. With a proposed investment of Rs 550 crore, Ancor Research Labs LLP is the main investor in the Aligarh node of the defense corridor. The defense company plans to produce drones at the proposed facility. An investment of Rs 150 crore has been secured by Syndicate Innovations International Ltd to produce small arms and ammunition.

