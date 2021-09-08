Jokowi orders Minister of Transport to fortify Indonesia of Mu variant





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered ministers, especially Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, to be aware of the Mu variant of COVID-19. This in order not to increase the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. "I also want to pay attention to the (Ministry) of Transport. Maybe the Minister of Transport, regarding the new variant, the Mu variant, so that we are really more vigilant and detailed. Don't let this ruin our achievements," he said. Jokowi said in a video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat's Press Office on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Jokowi said the number of daily COVID-19 cases over the past three days has continued to decline. Bed occupancy rate or bed occupancy rate (BOR) nationwide also fell to 20 percent.





However, he reminded staff to continue to thoroughly assess the evolution of Covid-19 cases in the regions. Assessment is important so that COVID-19 cases are dealt with immediately and the spread of cases can be suppressed. “It is if we continue to do our work in a consistent manner, I believe that God willing, by the end of September we will be below 100,000 (cases),” said the head of state. The President encourages ministers to establish good communication with the public so that there is no excessive euphoria. Jokowi pointed out that the Covid-19 virus can be controlled, but it is impossible to go away completely. “The public should be aware that COVID-19 is still stealthy. The Delta variant is still watching us. If you get caught off guard you can come back up, ”Jokowi said. (Read: Mu variant detected in 43 countries) Hi Medcom friends, thanks for doing Medcom.id as your best reference. We would like to better understand your needs. Let’s help us complete this quiz https://tinyurl.com/MedcomSurvey2021 and get Go-Pay / Ovo @ Rp 50,000 balance for the 20 most memorable entries. Yours truly. (REN)

