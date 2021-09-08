Chinese Xi Jinping to attend virtual BRICS summit chaired by India

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee, Chinese Chairman and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China , on July 1, 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to virtually meet his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa at the 13th BRICS summit on September 9, according to the country’s foreign ministry said wednesday.

When the term was first coined, the BRIC referred to the four major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was added in 2010. Together, the group of five nations accounts for almost a quarter of total world GDP and more than 16% of world trade.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Thursday’s meeting, which will also be attended by Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Russian Vladimir Putin and South African Cyril Ramaphosa. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the group.

India has identified four priority areas for its presidency, including reforms for multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund, the fight against terrorism and the use of technology to achieve sustainable development goals, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In addition to these areas, leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues,” the MEA said on Monday.

Although the Indian ministry has not specified which global or regional issues will be discussed, Afghanistan is expected to be on the agenda. Developments in Kabul are likely to have a direct impact on China, India and Russia.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will make a presentation at the summit.

Modi previously chaired the BRICS summit in 2016 in Goa. Last year the meeting moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic.

The fate of the BRICS has diverged since the first summit was held in Russia more than a decade ago. While China and India have grown exponentially, Russia, Brazil and South Africa have stumbled in exerting their influence on the global economy.

Meanwhile, relations between China and India deteriorated last year following border clashes in the Himalayas.

CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.