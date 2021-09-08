PPP promises to wrest Sindh fundamental rights from federal government – Journal





PPP workers attend the protest demonstration in Sukkur on Tuesday.

SUKKUR: As part of a month-long campaign by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), its Jacobabad branch on Tuesday held a protest demonstration at the bypassing Zero Point in the city against alleged excesses by Pakistan Tehreek-i -Insaf (PTI) government against Sindh.

Party activists also staged a demonstration in Sukkur to condemn the recent transfer of their ailing leader, Syed Khursheed Shah, to prison at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, where he remained admitted for more than two years.

The protest in Jacobabad was led by Sindh PPP chairman Nisar Khuhro and adviser to chief prison minister Aijaz Jakhrani. AMP Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani and Dr Sohrab Khan Sarki accompanied them.

Addressing the protesters, Nisar Khuhro said: Our ancestors took steps for the creation of Pakistan and we call Sindh the mother of Pakistan, but today’s so-called rulers say Sindh is not with them.

He alleged: Prime Minister Imran Khan separates Sindh from Pakistan and uses immoral language against the people of Sindh.

He said the federal government had cut thousands of employees from 12 departments.

He said: The PPP has always given jobs and has not snatched jobs, but Nawaz Sharif and Musharraf have and now Imran Khan has put people out of work.

The center stole the constitutional share of Sindh’s water. As a result, the growing crops in Sindh are drying up, he added. Producers are facing water problems and the prime minister says they are filling the Tarbela dam. If the Tarbela dam is filled with water, Sindh should receive its share of water, he asked.

He said that due to a conspiracy during the census campaign there were fewer residents of Sindh and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award was refused.

Aijaz Jakhrani said the center neglected Sindh’s constitutional rights.

The people of Sindh are patriots and Sindh gave birth to great leaders, philosophers, bureaucrats who served Pakistan and worked for the country, he said.

We love the Sindhi language and are proud to be Sindhi, Jakhrani said, adding that we will take Sindh basic rights away from the federal government.

He called on the Sindhi nationalist to join the PPP campaign for the rights of Sindh.

Addressing the protest, other leaders said they would still fight for the rights of Sindh and against the PTI on all platforms under the leadership of President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

