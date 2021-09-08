Donald Trump to provide boxing commentary for Trillers Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Bout on 9/11





Donald Trump has long considered himself a boxing expert.

In the 90s, he organized the Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks fight at his Atlantic City casino. As the 45th President of the United States, he pardoned heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in an Oval Office ceremony attended by Lennox Lewis, Deontay Wilder and Sylvester Stallone. He also claimed to have won $ 20 million betting on Evander Holyfield when he upset Mike Tyson in 1996, although no bookie has ever been able to confirm that Trump placed such a bet.

The latter story could resurface on Saturday, when the former president comments on the heavyweight boxing match between former champion Holyfield, 58, and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. He’s promoted by Triller, the social media platform co-owned by former Relativity Media boss Ryan Kavanaugh.

Trumps’ commentary will be available on a gamecast, according to ESPN, and it will provide information on the entire fight card, which features Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz and David Haye vs. Joe Fournier. Donald Trump Jr. would join his father.

ESPN does make it clear that Trumps won’t be the main commentary: Jim Lampley, who has been calling pay-per-view fights for decades, will telecast with former champion Shawn Porter. The gamecast, it seems, will be separate.

I love great fighters and great fights, Trump said in a statement today. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

The Freeview window begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Saturday with pay-per-view Triller Fight Club starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The Pay-Per-View is priced at $ 49.99 in North America.

Former multi-division champion Oscar De La Hoya was supposed to fight Belfort, but withdrew last week when he was hospitalized with Covid.

Holyfield stepped in at the last minute to fill out the card. While most fighters would be greatly embarrassed by such a late entry, Holyfield, even at 58, is probably still in very good shape. His heart should not be questioned either. Ring rust is another matter. Holyfield last fought professionally in 2011.

Triller was behind the November Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight and also the April meeting between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

