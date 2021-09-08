PM made Namoos-e-Risalat’s voice heard on global platforms: Ashrafi





ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Imran Khan has made Namoos-e-Risalat’s voice heard on global platforms.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said Imran Khan’s efforts for Namoos-e-Risalat were unprecedented, claiming that every Muslim was the custodian of the Namoos-e-Risalat belief. Without citing anyone’s name, he said the leader of a political party claimed that Imran Khan’s government wanted to complete the Namoos-e-Risalat law.

He said that was a big lie and that such people should come and compete with Imran Khan instead of blaming PTI with baseless claims. Criticizing India’s role in Afghanistan, he said India’s true face was poorly exposed in Afghanistan and its anti-Pakistan plots had come to an end. Tahir Ashrafi categorically dismissed the opposition politician’s allegations (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) that the government in place was considering abolishing laws relating to the purpose of the office of prophet. Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said some people are making efforts to rekindle their dead politics using the sensitive issues of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) finality.

He challenged the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to hold a debate with him on issues such as the government of the day was the true protector of the purpose of prophecy and the protection of the laws. by Namoos-e-Risalat. The Muslim Ummah as well as the Pakistani nation are proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making his voice heard in favor of the sanctity of the Prophet’s purpose throughout the world, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also suggested to the international community to design a legal framework to protect the faith of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (the purpose of the prophecy of the Holy Prophet) because the belief in the purpose of the prophecy of the Holy Prophet is our whole faith. . He said the Pakistan Ulema Council was planning to hold conventions of Ulemas and religious scholars in Gujranwala on September 9 and that such conventions would be held in other cities as well.

Pakistan wanted peace and stability and an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Pakistan did not believe in meddling in the affairs of other countries.

