New Afghan Taliban Regime Leader Says Sharia Law Will Rule All Aspects of Life

The Taliban have appointed their recluse leader Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada as supreme leader and founding leader Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to lead a new Afghan regime as the radical fundamentalist group seeks to establish its rule after the collapse of the government backed by the UN in mid-August.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s announcement on September 7 in Kabul comes eight days after the United States announced the final withdrawal of US and international forces after a nearly 20-year war against the Taliban and others. anti-government elements.

Many world powers are waiting to see who is in the still unrecognized government and whether it will act on the Taliban’s promises to be more moderate than during their brutal rule 20 years ago, when they imposed a radical form. of Islamism. law.

Shortly after the announcement, Akhundzada issued a public statement that could do little to allay these international concerns.

“I assure all compatriots that the numbers will work hard to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country,” Akhundzada said in the statement, which was distributed in English.

He later welcomed the “liberation of Afghanistan from foreign domination” and promised that the new government would start working “as soon as possible”.

Akhundzada also said the Taliban was committed to international law and to Afghanistan’s treaties and commitments which “do not conflict with Islamic law.”

Sharia law, he added, will regulate all matters of governance and life in the country.

At least two of the new ministers are on the UN or US lists of designated terrorists. All are men.

Taliban spokesman Mujahid described the new appointments as “interim” leaders and said there could be changes in the future.

The Taliban claimed victory this week against rebel forces in the Panjshir Valley, although the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRFA) insists he has thousands of fighters and will continue to fight. oppose Taliban control in the region north of Kabul.

Die-hard Sunni cleric Akhundzada will be something of a supreme leader with the final say in political, religious and military affairs under a government structure that some have compared to the clergy-dominated Iranian system.

Akhundzada, 55, was already the designated leader of the Taliban.

Separately, another Taliban spokesman, Ahmadullah Wasiq, confirmed to the BBC that the country should be known as the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” – the title the group used during its reign for the Most unrecognized in 1996-2001 – and that Akhundzada’s post is “commander of the faithful.”

Akhund, in his sixties, a longtime confidant of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and former “foreign minister” under the previous period of the Taliban regime, is expected to lead the day-to-day affairs of the new regime in something that is akin to a role of prime minister.

He has been on the UN terrorist list since 2001.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqqi has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of a powerful Taliban faction known as the Haqqani Network, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, will serve as Home Secretary.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Omar, has been appointed Minister of Defense.

Other important figures in the new government include Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who has arguably been the most public face of the Taliban, as Akhund’s first deputy.

Baradar was released from Pakistani detention in 2018 at the behest of the United States following the launch of direct talks between the militants and Washington which ultimately led to the Withdrawal Agreement reached in early 2020.

Mawlawi Hannafi, attending the international talks in Doha, has been appointed Akhund’s second deputy.

Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Ishaqzai led the Taliban’s international negotiating team in Doha and headed the Pakistan-based shadow Taliban Supreme Court.

One of the first tasks of the Taliban government will be to try to open diplomatic and economic channels while seeking recognition from foreign governments, some of which in the West have already signaled “engagement” policies without such recognition.

NATO member Turkey was among the first foreign governments to respond to the Taliban announcement, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu saying: “You don’t have to rush” to recognize the new government in Kabul.

“This is our advice to the whole world,” Cavusoglu said. “We must act in concert with the international community.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose administration has started talks in Kabul and is trying to help restart Kabul airport, said “it’s hard to call [the newly announced government] permanent, but an interim cabinet has been announced.

“We don’t know how long this temporary cabinet will last,” Erdogan said. “Our duty now is to follow this process carefully.”

NRFA resistance group leader Ahmad Masud, son of the late Mujahedin commander known as the “lion of Panjshir,” Ahmad Shah Masud, in an audio message this week rejected the Taliban’s claim for “victory” and said that its ranks would keep the fight going. He also urged Afghans inside and outside the country to “start a general uprising”.

On September 7, the late Ahmad Shah Masud’s brother, Ahmad Wali Masud, told a conference in Geneva that the resistance was “really hurt” but “at any time it can come back”.

“We still have thousands of fighters in the valley,” said Wali Masud, “and whenever they can come back and you will witness this one.”

“Yes, we were hurt and we were really hurt, but we are not dead, we are still alive.”

The Taliban announcement came with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in crisis talks in Qatar, a US ally who has become a key interlocutor for the Taliban, including discussing ongoing efforts to evacuate Western nationals and up to thousands of Afghans who cooperated. with the administration supported by the West.

Blinken said on September 7 that the United States had “engaged with the Taliban … in recent hours” on the issue of the evacuation.

The militant group declared an amnesty for all Afghans who worked with foreign forces during the war that ousted him from power and said it was in talks with all factions to reach an agreement on his future government .

But numerous reports have indicated that summary executions and house-to-house searches for those who worked with international groups or the previous government are taking place across the country.

Meanwhile, Taliban gunmen fired warning shots in the air to break up a September 7 rally in Kabul by women and others denouncing the Taliban regime, calling for respect for women’s rights and fearing a repeat of the group’s previous brutal regime two decades ago.

Small isolated protests took place this week in towns like Herat in the west and Mazar-e Sharif in the north.