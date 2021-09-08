This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Is Xi Jinping bringing China into a new era of Maoism?

today is Wednesday September 8th.

Pfizer’s top scientist defends the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The Taliban have formed a new government in Afghanistan and a Federal Reserve member sees no reason why the US central bank should change its asset reduction schedule. Moreover, Xi Jinping is expanding the domination of the Chinese Communist Party over civil society, and that sounds quite Maoist.

Tom mitchell

He sincerely believes in the necessity of party control and its control over the party.

We will examine the future of China under President Xi. I’m Marc Filippino and this is the news you need to start your day.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer was recently attacked over its Covid-19 vaccine. Some scientists and global health officials have criticized Pfizer for urging governments to adopt vaccine booster programs. But Pfizer’s Philip Dormitzer defended the recall shots when he recently spoke to the FT. Dormitzer is the Scientific Director of Pfizer and he said there is good reason to be proactive when it comes to booster shots. He said if Pfizer waited until there were only widespread breakthroughs of serious illnesses, the company would come far too late. The United States is preparing to roll out booster shots later this month. American Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths have increased due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

Yesterday, the Taliban announced that they had formed their first government since the United States and its allies left Afghanistan. The interim cabinet includes men sanctioned by the UN for terrorism and a Home Secretary on the FBI’s most wanted list. Notably, the government had few women and members of Afghan ethnic groups. And FT’s Stephanie Findlay says the lack of diversity could complicate the Taliban’s relationship with the international community.

Stephanie Findlay

An inclusive government was one of, you know, the so-called preconditions for international recognition that the United States but also other regional powers laid down in order to give the Taliban government legitimacy, which is seen as the key to unlocking humanitarian aid for economic and humanitarian purposes. crisis that gets out of hand. The Taliban said it was a caretaker government. They suggested it would be more inclusive in the future. But experts and observers have told me that a caretaker government does not necessarily mean it will change anytime soon. And the fact that we see such senior members of the Taliban leadership taking on these key roles means that any radical change is likely unlikely.

It’s Stéphanie Findlay from FT.

There was a sharp slowdown in job growth in the United States in August. Two hundred and thirty-five thousand jobs were created last month, but that’s down after consecutive months of around one million new jobs in June and July. But this news does not shake Fed Chairman James Bullard, especially when it comes to the US central bank’s timetable to cut back on asset purchases. Bullard spoke to Colby Smith at the FT yesterday, and she’s joining me now. Colby, why was Bullard not put off by the latest US jobs report?

Colby Smith

I think he saw this as another sign that the labor market is continuing to recover. We’re still seeing job gains, even if it’s at a slightly slower pace than what we’ve seen in the previous two months. And something he kept telling me was that, you know, it’s better instead of looking month over month, better looking at job gains as a whole. So for him, he said he was really interested in seeing job gains averaging around five hundred thousand per month this year. And that’s about the current pace we’re at, even after you factor in the slow August report.

Now Colby, do you expect other Fed chairmen to push for asset purchases to continue at the same rate instead of stepping up?

Colby Smith

It will be interesting to see how other Fed officials approach the most recent jobs data. A lot of them had said that they needed to see, you know, a series of really solid job gains over the current period, you know, in order to get comfortable with the retirement. Fed on this medium. So in a lot of ways the August number, you know, may be delaying an earlier timeline. So it will be interesting to see in the coming days. And we’ll hear from many Fed officials talking about how they see the outlook. And one in particular, later today we will hear from New York President John Williams. And he’s, you know, slightly on the more accommodating side of the Fed, has long argued for a more patient approach when considering reducing Fed support. And it will be interesting to hear from him in particular.

Colby Smith is the FT’s US economics writer.

Is China entering a new political era? The Communist Party under President Xi Jinping plays a more dominant role in society, which has led some to compare today’s China with the Maoist political campaigns of the 1960s. biggest Chinese technology companies. He limited the time that children and adolescents can play video games, and he said it was necessary to regulate excessively high incomes in order to ensure, among other things, “common prosperity” for all. Tom Mitchell is the FT Beijing bureau chief and he joins me now in discussing it. Tom, tell us about Xi’s economic goals.

Tom mitchell

Well, he definitely wants to keep China on its upward trajectory. He wants it to be a strong first-tier economic power, the best in the world and equivalent to research and development, if not better than the capabilities of the United States and Western Europe. However, one of the things they don’t particularly admire about the United States is the extent to which they think special interest groups dominate politics and reinforce social inequalities. And Xi in particular is determined to avoid this. Of course, not at the expense of the only very dominant vested interest in China, which is, of course, the Chinese Communist Party.

So, Tom, what is President Xi doing to close the wealth gap in China?

Tom mitchell

Well, ironically, he hasn’t done much, and I think that explains why you’ve had such a massive offensive in terms of multiple political initiatives to enforce what Xi and others call “prosperity.” common ”. The problem is, if you really want to correct social inequalities in China, which are far greater than what exists in the United States right now, you have to do some very difficult things. You know you just won’t get such a big result by suing a few or even many top taxpayers who may have cheated here or there. It is even difficult to achieve what he wants to achieve by tax reform alone. So there are huge structural issues that, to be honest, the party under Xi hasn’t even really tried to solve.

Now, Tom, we have seen some intimidating gestures from Beijing that remind some people of the Mao Zedong era. Recently some popular media stars have been exposed or, you know, even taken out of public view. How far do you think it will go? And could that possibly stifle the creativity of the private sector?

Tom mitchell

Well, some of the things we’ve seen about artist reviews and their erased internet presence, things like that, aren’t hugely unusual. It’s already arrived. There have already been tax cuts. I think the most interesting thing is that we have yet to see high profile arrests or detentions of business figures, business figures in the private sector. If something like this happened, it would be a huge development and represent a real potential change in Chinese society. The other day, Liu He, arguably the second most powerful man in China, is Xi’s long-term economic and financial adviser. He was trying to reassure a forum that government support for the private sector has not and will not change. But when someone like Liu He has to come out and say, hey, there is no problem here, we are still supporting you, you know there is a problem.

So I guess the end result, Tom, do you think there is any real change in China?

Tom mitchell

I think what has changed is the momentum. Previously you had a lot of policies like this where the result was continued pressure on various interest groups, on various industries. It was kind of a slow, steady build-up. And I think it’s something that’s been going on for two or three years. But what we’ve really had over the past year and even over the past month is a sudden acceleration of that. It’s as if Xi has gone from crushing those interest groups he wants to subdue to simply hammering them with punch after punch. And that’s kind of what Chinese civil society and private sector businessmen and even officials themselves are concerned about where this is going. They just feel a little overwhelmed right now. The question is, will this pace continue or have they gone too far? And do they need to clear up a bit? Whatever the answer, it’s going to be a very interesting time in Chinese politics. And next year, when we come to the Party Congress, where Xi is expected to get his third term as head of party and state.

Tom Mitchell is the FT Beijing bureau chief.

You can read more about all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News briefing. Make sure to come back tomorrow for the latest business news.

