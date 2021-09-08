Government Beware of the Mu variant





The government continues to educate the public about the potential spike in COVID-19 cases, including the new variant of the Mu variant of the Corona virus. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his leadership during the restricted meeting (Ratas) on the evaluation of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM), on Monday (06/09/2021), asked its staff to beware of the Variant Mu or B.1621. Following the president’s directive, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stressed that his party immediately prepared measures to prevent the Mu variant from entering Indonesia. Budi instructed his staff to do internal consolidation and coordination with related parties namely Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), Port Health Office (KKP) of Ministry of Health, COVID-19 Task Force, the Directorate General (DG) of Immigration, and other parties. “In accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who ordered us to prevent the entry of new variants of COVID-19 into Indonesia, we immediately prepared measures to anticipate it,” said the Minister of Transport, Tuesday (09/07/2021). The Minister of Transport said that to prevent the entry of the new variant, one of which was necessary to control transport at transport nodes serving international routes, namely at international airports and international ports. “We will immediately hold a coordination meeting with relevant parties, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KKP, the COVID-19 Management Working Group and the Directorate General of Immigration, to determine measures to necessary controls, in order to prevent entry of new COVID-19 variants, ”Budi said. The transport minister further said that the transport ministry will also coordinate with TNI and Polri to carry out surveillance, seek the advice of epidemiologists and seek information on the experiences of other countries. In addition, the Department of Transportation is also coordinating with operators of transportation facilities and infrastructure to consistently implement health protocols and increase awareness of the new variant of COVID-19. Not detected

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister (Wamenkes) Dante Saksono Harbuwono said this variant has not been detected in Indonesia. We have done genome sequencing against 7,000 people across Indonesia and the Mu variant was not detected. “I hope this Mu variant will be aborted like the Lambda variant some time ago in Peru,” Dante said, in a press release regarding the latest developments in the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM). , Monday (07/06/2021) night. . The deputy minister also reminded the public to remain disciplined in the implementation of health protocols. He revealed that a number of countries have experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases even though vaccination coverage has been over 50%. “This is due to the neglect of health protocols, which have been ignored because they feel vaccinated. Vaccination is therefore not the only game changer, but that’s one of the important things to do, but what’s important is the (health) protocol for the community, ”Dante said. (TGH / HUMAS Kemenhub / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/pemerintah-waspadai-varian-mu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos