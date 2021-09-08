PPP workers mobilize against Khurshid Shah’s detention – Journal





PESHAWAR: Workers of the Pakistan People’s Party staged a demonstration on Tuesday against the prolonged imprisonment of top party leader Syed Khurshid Shah for corruption and demanded his immediate release.

Wearing black armbands, protesters shouted slogans against the National Accountability Bureau and Prime Minister Imran Khan for what they said, victimizing leaders of opposition parties to suppress their voices.

Provincial PPP Chairman Najamuddin Khan and senior leaders including Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Senator Rubina Khalid, Syed Ayub Shah, Misbahuddin Khan, Ziaullah Afridi, Razaullah Khan Chagharmati, Malik Tehmas, Ilyas Khan Pabbi and Zulfiqar Afghani led the protesters .

Party activists from different regions participated in the protest held in front of the Peshawar Press Club.

PPP leaders said Khurshid Shah had been held by the NAB for two years, but the accountability watchdog has yet to file a complaint against him. They also condemned the arrest of Mr. Shah’s family members and called the NAB’s action pure victimization.

We decided to rid the nation of the selected government as soon as possible, Najamuddin said on occasion, and added that the NAB was not releasing the PPP leader or filing an appeal against him to prove his allegations regarding charges. of corruption.

He said the detained leader was gravely ill and in need of immediate medical attention. He said the government should end the victimization of the PPP leader and release him as soon as possible to eliminate unrest among party workers.

The rally, he said, was intended to express his solidarity with the PPP leader and assure him that party workers were ready to offer sacrifices for his release.

Mr Najamuddin said Khurshid Shah has always played a very positive role in national politics and has strived to bring the government and the opposition together in the wider national interest.

The protest caused traffic disruption on the main Sher Shah Suri road for some time.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

