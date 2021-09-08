NA panel chair complains about water deal violation – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources, Nawab Yousaf Talpur, complained to Prime Minister Imran Khan about alleged violations of the 1991 water allocation agreement, with a request for intervention to ensure the fair distribution of water, as already unanimously accepted by all the provinces.

In a letter, Nawab Talpur from Sindh said his dissent note was necessary in the context of the current water scarcity in Sindh and Balochistan at the end of the 2021 Kharif season, but had larger implications and to longer term.

He alleged that the distribution scheme developed at the Irsa Advisory Committee meeting for the agricultural season 2021 was based on the most controversial three-tier formula and on the exploitation of the connecting channels and the filling of the Mangla Dam with connecting canals operated throughout Kharif 2021. season, especially during times of scarcity, were in total violation of the agreement.

The distribution departs from the provisions of the 1991 Water Agreement, he said.

Mr. Talpur said that while the water allocation agreement was signed by the chief ministers and representatives of the four provinces and ratified by the Common Interests Council (ICC) in March 1991, the system allocation had been developed separately to comply with the provisions of paragraph 14 (a) of the Agreement.

He said that under the agreement, water allocation was made under paragraph 2 of the agreement, while paragraph 14 (a) required provinces to establish system allocation on a daily basis equal to paragraph 2. Para 14 (b) required that these ten daily uses be prorated to match the stated seasonal allocations of the different channel systems and would form the basis for sharing shortages and surpluses across the entire range. Pakistan.

Mr Talpur said Irsa had gone beyond its term envisioned in the agreement and started distribution contrary to the agreement and devised its own formulas despite the objection raised by Sindh to the distribution made by the formula to three levels of Irsa, being the most controversial arrangement.

He said the Irsa was founded on May 22, 1993 and began tampering with the water distribution agreement barely a year after its inception.

He said that a May 2, 1994, meeting of the provincial committee of ministers was called in which a new formula was proposed to distribute water based on the average use of the system from 1977 to 1982 from the numbers provided. by Wapda.

In response to widespread protests in Sindh, the Water Ministry revoked this unjustifiable water supply, but Irsa continued to practice illegally on the basis of the 1994 formula until November 12, 2001, when the Pakistan’s chief executive and legal division have severely revoked this practice.

After being thwarted, the Irsa pulled another devil’s trick and introduced a new three-tiered formula based on a working paper prepared by the Punjab Irrigation Department and forwarded it to the President of the Irsa on January 22, 2002, containing the three-level formula.

It was broadcast on the same day by the chief engineer of Irsa in all provinces. Sindh opposed it and opposed the draft document.

Additionally, Sindh fought vehemently against the three-tier formula, but Irsa won a majority vote against Sindh by manipulating other provinces to secure their water allocation in accordance with WAA-1991 and by exempting the provinces of KP and Balochistan from sharing the shortage. The three-tiered formula presented by the Punjab member in Irsa was instantly approved, while two other provinces did not object as the only loss was in the Sindh portion.

Sindh has been protesting the three-tier formula for 18 years, but Irsa ignored it and took no action, thus demonstrating that Irsa only supports the illegal formula against Sindh.

Mr Talpur called on the prime minister to convince the federal entities to take effective measures to ensure that the Irsa operates strictly within the provisions of the water allocation agreement.

He said there was no justification for transferring water to the lower tributary areas through the Taunsa-Punjnad and Chashma-Jhelum Link canals during the Kharif season.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

