Politics
Donald Trump and his son calling Holyfield
Donald Trump will be part of the broadcast for the upcoming Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort. Seriously. It is apparently a real thing happening. Donald Trump started the year as President of the United States and months later covered a celebrity boxing show at ringside. If nothing else, the man knows how to make you guess.
pic.twitter.com/nAqFSXi29E
Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 7, 2021
The fight, which takes place on September 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Hollywood, Florida, less than an hour’s drive from Mar-a-Lago. The fight was originally supposed to be between Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya in California, but when De La Hoya caught COVID and Holyfield replaced him, the fight had to be moved to Florida because California would not sanction him.
According to a press release I haven’t seen, but which apparently really exists, Trump said, I love big fighters and big fights. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event. Trump, along with Don Jr., will be part of an “alternative” commentary.
Tito Ortiz, former UFC champion and member of the Huntington Beach, Calif., City council, will box Anderson Silva on the card. Ortiz was a big supporter of Trump and Trump has always been a big guy in the UFC, so everyone must be very excited about that.
To recap: Donald Trump calls a celebrity boxing match in Florida on the 20th anniversary of September 11. Just think about it for a second. Everything is so weird.
UPDATE: As ESPN points out, Trump will join the ranks of Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson who previously worked in Triller fights as celebrity commentators.
