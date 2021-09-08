xi jinping: What happens after the war on terror? War against China?

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan after a failed 20-year nation-building exercise has left many Americans and analysts saying, “If only we knew then what we know now, we didn’t. would never have taken that route. I’m not sure that’s true, but it nevertheless raises this question: what are we doing in foreign policy today so that we can look back 20 years from now and say, “If only we knew at the era what we know now, we would never have come down that path “?

My answer can be summed up in one word: China.

And my fears can be summed up in a few paragraphs: the 40 years from 1979 to 2019 were an era in US-China relations. There have been many ups and downs, but overall it was a time of constant economic integration between our two countries.



The depth of this US-Chinese integration has helped fuel a much deeper globalization of the world economy and support four decades of relative peace between the two great world powers. And always remember, its great power conflicts that give us extremely destabilizing world wars.

This era of Chinese-American globalization has left some American manufacturing workers unemployed, while opening up huge new export markets for others. It lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in China, India and East Asia, while making many products much more affordable for more American consumers.

In short, the relative peace and prosperity the world has enjoyed over these 40 years cannot be explained without reference to the ties between the United States and China.

In the past five years, however, the United States and China have stumbled down the path of disintegration and perhaps outright confrontation. In my opinion, it is increasingly China’s leadership style at home and abroad, its head-us-win-tail-you-lose trade policies, and the changing makeup of its economy that are in play. largely responsible for this reversal.

Having said that, if this continues, there is a good chance that our two countries, not to mention many more, will look back 20 years from now and say that the world has become a more dangerous and less prosperous place because of the rupture between the United States and China. relationships in the early 2020s.

These two giants went from doing a lot of business on the table and occasionally kicking each other under the table to doing a lot less business on the table and kicking each other much harder under the table so much more strong that they risk breaking. the table and limp to leave. That is, with a world much less able to deal with climate change, loss of biodiversity, cyberspace and growing areas of disorder.

But before we move from “coopetition” to confrontation with China, we need to ask ourselves some tough questions. China must do the same. Because we both can really miss this relationship when it goes away.

To begin with, we need to ask ourselves: what aspects of our competition / conflict with China are inevitable between a rising power and a standstill power, and what can be mitigated by smart policy?

Let’s start with the inevitable. During roughly the first 30 of 40 years of economic integration, China sold us what I call “shallow product” shirts that we wore on our backs, tennis shoes that we wore on our feet and shoes. solar panels that we put on our roofs. America, on the other hand, sold China software and “deepgoods” computers that went deep into their system, which they needed and could only buy from us.

Well, today China can now manufacture more and more of these “deep goods like Huawei 5G telecommunications systems, but we do not have the shared trust between us to install its deep technologies in our homes, our homes. rooms and our businesses, or even to sell our deepest goods to China, like advanced logic chips, more. But when it comes to buying products in China, shared values ​​matter and they are not. the.

Then there is President Xi Jinping’s leadership strategy, which has been to extend control of the Communist Party to all pores of Chinese society, culture and commerce. This has reversed a trajectory of China’s gradual opening up to the world since 1979. Add to that Xis’s determination that China should never again depend on America for advanced technologies, and Beijing’s willingness to do everything. what it takes to buy, steal, copy, invent or intimidate. to ensure that, and you have a much more aggressive China.

But Xi overplayed his hand. The level of technology theft and penetration of American institutions has become intolerable, not to mention China’s decision to stifle democracy in Hong Kong, wipe out Uighur Muslim culture in western China, and use its economic power and wolf warrior diplomats to intimidate neighbors like Australia. likewise request a proper investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus in Wuhan.

Xi turns everyone in the West against China, we’ll see how far when China hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics and urged this US president and his predecessor to identify the fight against China as the # 1 strategic goal of the Americas.

But have we really thought about the “how” of the way we do it?

Nader Mousavizadeh, founder and CEO of Macro Advisory Partners, a geopolitical consultancy, suggests that if we are now going to shift our focus from the Middle East to an irreversible strategy of confrontation with China, we should start by asking three basic questions:

First, Mousavizadeh says, “Are we sure we understand the dynamics of a huge and changing society like China well enough to decide that its inevitable mission is the worldwide spread of authoritarianism?” United States, in turn spawning an even more nationalistic China. ”

Second, says Mousavizadeh, who has long been senior adviser to UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan: If we think our network of alliances is “a uniquely American asset, have we listened as much as we talked to our allies?” Asians and Europeans of the reality of their economic and political relations with China by ensuring that their interests and values ​​are anchored in a common approach to China? Because without it, any coalition will collapse.

There is no doubt that the best way for America to counterbalance China is to do the thing China hates most by confronting it with a broad transnational coalition, based on shared universal values ​​regarding the rule of law, free trade, human rights and basic accounting. standards.

When we make the confrontation with China the US president against the Chinese president, Xi can easily take advantage of all the Chinese nationalists on his side. When we face the world against China on the best and fairest international standards, we isolate the hardliners in Beijing and mobilize more Chinese reformers on our side.

But China will not only respond to lofty rhetoric about international standards, even if it faces a global coalition. Such a speech must be supported by economic and military weight. Many U.S. companies are now pushing for Trump’s Phase 1 tariffs on China to be repealed without asking China to repeal the subsidies that led to those tariffs in the first place. Bad idea. When dealing with China, speak quietly but always have a big fare (and an aircraft carrier).

The third question, according to Mousavizadeh, is whether we believe that our priority after a 20-year war on terrorism must now be “to repair at home by addressing the gaping deficits in infrastructure, education, income and racial equity ”, is it more useful or more dangerous to underline the Chinese threat? It could start a fire under Americans to take national renewal seriously. But it could also set the whole US-China relationship on fire, affecting everything from supply chains to student exchanges to Chinese purchases of US government bonds.

In any case, that would be my starting checklist before moving from the War on Terror to the War on China. Let’s really think about this.

Our grandchildren will thank us in 2041.

