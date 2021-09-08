Politics
Taliban announce new government in Afghanistan | Taliban news
The Taliban appointed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a close associate of the late founder of the group, Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan’s new interim government, weeks after taking control of the country in a rapid offensive.
The list of cabinet members announced Tuesday by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group’s old guard, with no women.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban political bureau, will be the deputy head while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, has been appointed interior minister.
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been appointed Minister of Defense. Hedayatullah Badri will be the interim finance minister, while Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha, has been appointed foreign minister.
The Islamic Emirate has decided to appoint and announce an interim cabinet to carry out the necessary government work, said Mujahid, who appointed 33 members of the new Islamic government and said the remaining positions will be announced after careful deliberation. .
Speaking at a press conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Mujahid said the cabinet was a caretaker government and the group would try to take people from other parts of the country.
Akhund, the acting prime minister, is on a United Nations sanctions list.
Originally from Kandahar, cradle of the Taliban, Akhund was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs and then Deputy Prime Minister during the last term of the ruling group from 1996 to 2001.
He is the longtime head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura, or governing council.
Haqqani, the new Minister of the Interior, is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States. He is one of the FBI’s most wanted men.
Reporting from Kabul, Al Jazeeras Charles Stratford said many of the appointments involved old faces.
It is also important to say that many of these names, the vast majority of them are in fact Pashtuns and do not take into account, arguably critics would say, the great ethnic diversity of this country.
Commenting on the Taliban’s announcement, Obaidullah Baheer of the American University of Afghanistan said he had done their cause no favors for international recognition.
The time spent was not spent discussing or negotiating inclusiveness or potential power sharing with other political parties. That time was spent figuring out how to share this pie among their own ranks, Baheer told Kabul’s Al Jazeera.
The Taliban, which captured Kabul on August 15 in a blitz attack that toppled the West-backed president, are expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation of foreign forces began. completed at the end of August.
The group had promised an inclusive government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup, although women are unlikely to be included at the highest levels.
In a statement released Tuesday, Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, said the new government would work to uphold Sharia law in Afghanistan.
I assure all compatriots that the numbers will work hard to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country, Akhundzada said.
He told Afghans that the new leadership would ensure lasting peace, prosperity and development, adding that people should not try to leave the country.
The Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone, he said.
All will participate in strengthening the system and strengthening Afghanistan and in doing so, we will rebuild our war-torn country.
In response to the Taliban announcement, the United States said it was concerned about the affiliations and backgrounds of some of those appointed to the government.
We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban will ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that only a negotiated and inclusive settlement would bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will closely follow the new government’s future direction. saying he did not know how long the current composition of the new government would last.
As you know earlier, it’s hard to call it permanent, but an interim cabinet has been announced, Erdogan told reporters during a joint media appearance with DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi .
