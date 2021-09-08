PM blames Musharraf for NRO ‘injustice’





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the desired fruits of the 2007 lawyers’ movement for judicial independence have not been achieved.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Islamabad District Courts building on Tuesday, he said that in addition to violating the Constitution, retired General Pervez Musharraf had done the nation the greatest injustice by giving NRO to previous officers.

During the lawyer movement of 2007, we told a military dictator that you cannot remove a chief justice like this. But I regret that the movement did not deliver the results it should have had, he said.

The struggle for the rule of law and justice is an ongoing process and society continually strives for it. Whatever society establishes the rule of law, it becomes prosperous and that is why I have been saying for 25 years that the country can only progress when the courts are free, he added.

The Prime Minister said that society became free when it obtained justice because justice was needed to improve the life of the common man.

He said the government would provide better working conditions for the judiciary to ensure swift justice for the public.

Mr Khan said the court complex comprising 93 district courts would facilitate all stakeholders, including the court, the bar and litigants.

He said investment and development flowed into a country when the judiciary provided protection and enforced contracts.

The Prime Minister attributed Pakistan’s decline to the lack of rule of law.

He said overseas Pakistanis were the country’s greatest asset, but were reluctant to channel investment due to the land grabber flourishing due to loopholes in the legal system.

He praised the Chief Justice of the High Court of Islamabad, Athar Minallah, for his fantastic judgments which were important to society and the environment. It has become a national necessity to keep our country green, to preserve our environment and to keep our rivers and our air clean.

Mr Khan said a country could never progress where two distinct streams of justice prevail – one for the powerful and one for the weak.

He pointed out that persistent litigation, especially in land grabbing cases, was a major obstacle to investment by overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that access to inexpensive and expeditious justice is the basic right of the people, which could only be possible if all institutions continued to work within their framework.

The supremacy of the law and the Constitution, and respect for the oath of office is a guarantee of justice and guarantees the rights of the nation, he said.

The chief justice said the goals of the 2007 movement had not yet been met, as its leaders had promised the masses a journey to a mother-like state, which protected and cared for its citizens.

The court complex, which will be built by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Frontier Works Organization at G-11/4 on 195,000 square feet of land, will be completed in six months.

District courts have been operating within a rental market at F-8 Markaz for 40 years without reasonable facilities for judges, lawyers and litigants.

Earlier, CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed briefed the Prime Minister on the characteristics of the judicial complex.

The Minister of Law, Lawyer Farogh Naseem, Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari, judges and lawyers also attended the ceremony.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

