News18 Dawn | Russian NSA to meet with Ajit Doval, PM Modi today; Probable Brahmos missile unit in Lucknow as part of the big push for the defense sector in UP





08 Sep 2021 09:13 AM IS Dawn Russian NSA to meet with Ajit Doval, PM Modi today, US is also in contact with India on Afghan crisis Russian Security Council Secretary General Nikolay Patrushev, who arrived in Delhi last night, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar around 10 a.m. focusing on developments in Afghanistan . U.S. intelligence and security officials are also visiting India, The Hindu reported. The American delegation headed by the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns will also fly to Pakistan. Aligarh Corridor, probable Brahmos missile unit in Lucknow part of the big push for the defense sector in UP The government of Yogi Adityanath is planning a shubharambh (auspicious start) ceremony of the defense corridor in Uttar Pradesh from Aligarh in the upcoming presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state has also shown 200 acres of land in Lucknow, as requested, to joint venture company BRAHMOS Aerospace for the placement of a BRAHMOS missile unit in the state, News18 has learned. Maharashtra rains updates: parts of Mumbai could see heavy rainfall and a red alert for the suburb of Palghar Heavy rains in parts of the northern Maharashtra coast disrupted normal life, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Wednesday. There is no rain in Mumbai at the moment, but heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) over the nearby financial capital of Thane has been forecast. A similar prediction was made for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. Bhabanipur Bypolls: Mamata will start her campaign today; BJP sends 6 names, Cong says he won’t be a candidate West Bengal Chief Minister Trinamool Congressional Supremo Mamata Banerjee is ready to begin her campaign for parliamentary assembly elections in Bhabanipur constituency from Wednesday. TMC officially announced on Sunday that CM Banerjee is the party’s candidate for the Bhabanipur assembly, which also happens to be its traditional seat. He was released by Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to compete from siege. Magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes Mexico and rocks buildings in the capital A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometers away. The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the resort town of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, the service said. There were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital, city mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said. Salman Khan files court case against Selmon Bhai, online game allegedly based on his hit-and-run case A civil court in Mumbai has ordered a temporary restriction on access to an online mobile game called Selmon Bhoi, allegedly based on a hit and run involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Civil court judge KM Jaiswal issued the order on Monday and a copy was made available on Tuesday. The court barred the game’s creators, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors from broadcasting, launching, relaunching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. Read all Latest news, latest news and Coronavirus news here

