Boris Johnson: Tax hike will solve NHS backlog and end ‘cruel lottery’ of social care costs | Politics News

Boris Johnson will be confident in victory in an instant Commons vote on his NHS bailout and social services reshuffle, which MPs say is the biggest political bet of his post as prime minister.

Defying potential Tory rebels, the prime minister raised taxes to their highest level since World War II and broke the Tory manifesto’s promises on taxation and pensions.

And before a debate and vote on what some high-ranking Tories are calling a single-point budget, the threat of a devastating backbench rebellion faded and a full-scale mutiny was on the verge of. collapse.

PM promises a boost to social services



The crucial vote, just 24 hours after Mr Johnson unveiled his £ 12 billion tax hike, is on a motion to give the government the power to create a healthcare tax and change the national insurance rate.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the Prime Minister said he wanted to end the “cruel lottery” of those who will or will not face financial ruin to meet their healthcare costs.

Mr Johnson conceded that much of the money raised would not, at least in the short term, go towards social care reform, but would be used to relieve pressure on the NHS and to clear “the backlog of missed operations and treatments “.

He said he had ruled out borrowing to pay for the reforms he was proposing and instead “reluctantly concluded that the only responsible path was to ask everyone to pay more”.

He added: “No one in this Conservative government wants to raise taxes. But after the extraordinary efforts of the NHS – and the sacrifices made by countless people – we cannot dodge the challenge.”

And while the PM has not ruled out further tax hikes, most Tory MPs support the injection of post-COVID emergency funds to deal with the huge NHS Order Book and accept that the reform of the financing of social care is long overdue.

Many MPs also see the early vote as a measure to push would-be rebels to support controversial proposals and claim that the threat of an imminent government reshuffle is being used by No.10 to pressure MPs and ministers to that they remain faithful.

The Prime Minister’s decision to combine his tax hike to pay for welfare reforms with additional cash to tackle the COVID backlog in the NHS is seen as a political masterstroke that effectively killed the threat of ‘a major rebellion.

Is the social protection plan fair or unfair?



Defending tax hikes, Chancellor Rishi Sunak writes in The Times: “This is one of the most important decisions a government has made on a public policy issue in my life; a decision that governments of all political stripes said they would make, but ultimately dodged.

“But we can’t spend the money we don’t have, and it will come at a cost. Some would say we should borrow and hope that in the end all will be well. But no responsible government would ever plan on that. based.

“With the national debt expected to reach nearly 100% of GDP and our high borrowing levels due to the pandemic, we have to make tough decisions. We therefore made the difficult but responsible choice to increase taxes.

“And the only way to raise such large sums is through income tax, VAT, or National Insurance Contributions (NICs). We believe NICs are the fairest and most effective approach. progressive. “

A budget in everything but the name



The Commons vote presents a dilemma for Labor, who also backs more money for the NHS but opposes the 1.25% hike in national insurance. Sir Keir Starmer has held an emergency meeting of his shadow cabinet to decide how to respond.