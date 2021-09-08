Warteg Entrepreneurs Raise Realization of Rs 1.2 Million Aid Pledged by Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The President of the Community Coordinator of Warung Tegal Nusantara (Korwantara) Mukroni questioned the achievement of government assistance for micro-entrepreneurs, including entrepreneurs warteg. Indeed, the plan to distribute aid of 1.2 million rupees had previously been announced by President Joko Widodo and his ministers since July 2021. “The government continues to roll out the rhetoric but there has been no achievement. The data we have submitted to the co-ordinating ministry of cooperatives is over a month old and there is no sign of disbursement of funds.” , Mukroni told Tempo, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. According to him, the value direct cash assistance The amount provided by the government of 1.2 million rupees is still not enough for warteg entrepreneurs. Mukroni said that in fact, the support that warteg entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic needed was a capital loan to extend the lease of the business premises. “Because the need for funds for rent exceeds the value of the BLT,” Mukroni said. He said many wartegs have been closed due to the pandemic due to declining revenue. In addition, they do not have the funds to extend the contract Additionally, Mukroni said the pandemic has affected warteg entrepreneurs with bad credit. Due to bad debts, many wartegs are now unable to access KUR in banks. “This requires a solution of government policies so that warteg can access equity loans again,” Mukroni said. Last Monday, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said cash aid for street vendors and stalls would be distributed immediately. Aid, he said, would be given to 1 million street vendors and traders for 1.2 million IDR each and distributed by TNI / Polri. “Various regulations have been completed and the fulfillment of budget administration, so that it will be immediately distributed to the community (PKL and Warung Owners),” Airlangga said. He said the criteria for street vendors and store owners who can become beneficiaries are not BPUM beneficiaries and have a business location in the area. PPKM Level 3 or 4. The initial launch of this program is scheduled to take place this week, namely Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Medan, North Sumatra. Read also: PPKM Extended, Warteg Community: no need to dine for 60 minutes, but a year

