ISI favorites arrive at Taliban government Acting Hasan Akhund PM: The Tribune India





Sandeep Dikshit Tribune press service New Delhi, September 7 The Taliban on Tuesday announced a new government headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, comprising no women and almost all members of the insurgent group itself. Faced with rapid developments, the Indian and Russian NSAs will hold in-depth discussions in this regard on Wednesday. Russian NSA Nikolay Patrushev will also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. The visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s telephone interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they agreed to set up a permanent communication channel on Afghan developments, a statement from the MEA said. In Kabul, Mullah Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi will be Mullah Hasan’s two deputies, but most interesting has been the appointment of ISI favorites, Sirajuddin Haqqani, a designated global terrorist, and Mullah Yaqoob as the next ministers of the ‘Interior and Defense in a cabinet of more than two dozen men. Although dominated by the old guard, mainly members of the Quetta Shura and the Haqqani network, the Taliban appointed a Tajik, Qari Fasihuddin, the architect of victories in northern Afghanistan, including the Panjshir valley, as head of the army. Only six countries – Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar – have so far been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony. Significantly, the Taliban withdrew the Ministry of Women’s Affairs from Cabinet on a day when female-led protests took place in four Afghan cities, including Kabul, a day after Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, who went underground, called for resistance. A few days after the visit of the head of the ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, it started with a small demonstration of women in front of the Pakistani embassy. A few minutes later, they were joined by hundreds of residents until aerial fire and a cane charge by masked Taliban men dispersed them. Demonstrations were also reported in the neighboring provinces of Bamyan and Daikundi, dominated by Hazara Shiites, besides Balkh, dominated by Tajiks and Hazaras. “Pakistan, Pakistan, leave Afghanistan” read a sign hanging in Kabul. Non-Pashtun-dominated cities have been on the brink since the Taliban forced their way into the Panjshir Valley to subdue Tajik Afghans amid allegations of assistance from a Pakistani drone strike that killed two charismatic resistance leaders, including former journalist Fahim Dashti and some members of Ahmad Massoud’s family. Reports suggested that the ISI chief’s visit led to a reshuffle in the proposed Taliban cabinet. Kabul braced for a change of government as old slogans and murals were whitewashed as reporters shared footage of a college classroom where a curtain separated students from men and women. PM-designated of the mujahedin stock Like most of the Taliban members of Rehbar Shura, the Prime Minister designate Mullah Hassan Akhund is well known in security and intelligence circles

Terrorist appointed by the UN, the details of his life are fragile

In Haji, he was foreign minister in the first Taliban government, but was replaced by Wakil Ahmad Mutawakil and appointed political adviser to the late Taliban supremo, Mullah Mohammed Omar.

Considered to be 66 to 69 years old, Akhund is from Panjwai Province in Kandahar.

Earned his spurs as a fighter with the Maulvi Khaalis group

The group was one of 7 jihad factions funded and trained by the CIA, ISI and Saudi intelligence to fight the Soviets. Old guard at the bar, no woman enthroned Abdul Ghani Baradar Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar held talks with the United States and signed the agreement that led to the final withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan Mullah Hanafi | Akhund’s second deputy, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, is an Uzbek from the stronghold of former warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum. Was deputy minister in the first Taliban government $ 5 million bonus to the Ministry of the Interior Home Secretary Sirajuddin Haqqani receives a bounty of US $ 5 million who wants to interrogate him over the 2008 attack on the Serena Hotel in Kabul in 2008 which left six dead, as well as several cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

