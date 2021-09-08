Pakistani Election Commission Raises 37 Objections on VPD, PTI Ruin Promises Electoral Reforms





The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pledged to introduce electronic voting machines to Pakistan for the first time in the 2023 national elections. Just a day before parliament votes on two bills In controversies aimed at amending the electoral law, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has raised as many as 37 objections to the introduction of VPDs in Pakistan.

The PCE submitted a document to the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. He raised objections to EVMs in this document, warning that the software is “subject to tampering.” “It’s almost impossible to make sure every machine is honest,” the ECP observed in the document. ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain and IT Director General Khizar Aziz were present at the meeting.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology @shiblifaraz presented the EVM machine to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI.

The electronic voting machine is a revolutionary step towards a credible electoral process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/0bncK2BDmT

– PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2021

The ECP raised objections to the introduction of VPDs on the pretext of arrangements lacking in secrecy of the ballot, capacity, security, chain of custody during transport. The ECP stressed that in the event of an electoral conflict, there would be no proof. He also stressed that the hasty introduction of technology would alter “the conduct of free, fair, credible and transparent elections”. The electoral commission also noted that countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy and Finland have already banned the use of VPDs.

Pakistan’s Election Commission rejected the use of the electronic voting machine, raising 37 objections in the report submitted to the Senate Committee. ECP is concerned that the use of the EVM could lead to rigging and also compromise the identity of the voter. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/An0lpk85fj

– Farhad Jarral (@FarhadJarralPK) September 7, 2021

Political observers in Pakistan believe that there is sufficient mistrust between parties that was visible after a delay in announcing the 2018 election results. Major parties like PDM and PPP felt that the PTI tried to manipulate the results. Opposition parties have maintained that the PTI wants to introduce EVM reforms to effectively “rig” the elections.

Atif Majeed was part of the team that created the first EVMs in Pakistan in 2011. Since then, the demand for EVM has increased several times. Majeed says Pakistan would need 900,000 to 1,000,000 EVMs for the 2023 elections, which would cost between 45 and 70 billion rupees. It would also require the Pakistani government to train nearly 5 lakhs on how to work with EVMs. With the next elections slated for 2023, it is highly unlikely that such developments will take place in just two years.

(With inputs from Dawn and Geo TV)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-election-commission-raises-37-objections-on-evms-ruiling-pti-vows-electoral-reforms-1480938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos