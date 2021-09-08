Turkish intelligence chief secretly hosted IRGC Force General Quds, loaned him spy agency plane to travel

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan greeted a general of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who was under investigation for terrorism in Turkey, ensured the safety of his associates and told him loaned the plane from the spy agencies to go to Tehran.

According to the prosecutor’s investigation file, IRGC Quds Force General Sayed Ali Akber Mir Vakili, identified by police as a major suspect in an Iranian-backed terrorist network in Turkey, met with Fidan on October 23, 2013. .

While Mir Vakili was in Ankara, the head of Turkish intelligence entrusted him and his associates with a security element, organized a secret meeting with then prime minister and current president Recep Tayyip Erdoan and arranged for the spy agency plane to take him back to Tehran. without having to deal with customs and immigration formalities.

Mir Vakili had been the subject of a counterterrorism investigation in Turkey since 2011, when police identified a major Turkish asset named Hseyin Avni Yazcolu, who had been convicted in the past for his involvement in an Iranian-backed terrorist group. Yazcolu was reactivated after his release from prison and engaged in secret meetings with Iranian officials and IRGC officials.

Stanbul prosecutors opened an investigation on April 8, 2011 in case 2011/762 and began to take stock of the entire IRGC operation in Turkey. They obtained wiretapping warrants from the courts to listen to the suspects and ordered the police to monitor IRGC members in order to mount an anti-terrorism case against Iranian and Turkish nationals.

Telephone tapping that recorded a telephone conversation between Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and an Iranian asset named Faruk Koca:

Hakan_Fidan_Faruk_Koca_wiretap

Turkish spy chief Fidan was reported when he was caught speaking to key suspects in the case. His name was frequently mentioned by Turkish IRGC operatives as a trustworthy man who was brought up in the Shia study meetings he attended when he was a young non-commissioned officer.

In a wiretap dated October 21, 2013 at 9:35 p.m., Fidan was identified as the person speaking to Faruk Koca, a Turk who has also been convicted of terrorism in the past for his involvement in an Iranian-backed terrorist group. He asked Koca if he received guests from Iran without mentioning Mir Vakilis’s name. Koca said Mir Vakili would come soon and wanted to set up a meeting with Erdoan. Fidan said he would work out.

Two minutes later, Koca called Mir Vakili to inform him that he was working on the arrangements for his visit and had informed Fidan of the meeting. Mir Vakili said he wanted to confirm his clearance with his bosses in Tehran, but Koca said he had already pulled out all the stops and Mir Vakili just needed to come to Ankara. The IRGC general agreed.

At 9:32 p.m. the next day, Koca and Fidan spoke to each other again according to tapes and discussed logistics and last-minute changes to the arrangements. Erdoan’s private meeting with the IRGC general has yet to be confirmed at this point, despite Fidan having spoken to the prime minister about Mir Vakilis’ upcoming visit. Fidan also told Koca that the intelligence agency would pick up Mir Vakili from the airport instead of Koca making arrangements for a meeting at the airport.

The two also spoke of getting help from Sefer Turan, Erdoan’s chief adviser on the Middle East and also a suspect in the investigation into the Turkish IRGC network. Fidan said Turan would facilitate arrangements for the meetings. In a wiretap dated October 23, 2013 at 6:12 p.m., Turan called Koca to tell him that he would also attend Mir Vakilis’ meeting with Erdoan.

Telephone tapping tapes reveal that Mir Vakili placed particular emphasis on his meetings in Ankara. When he couldn’t contact Koca immediately by phone, he called his longtime asset Hakk Seluk anl, a convicted felon who has carried out bombings on behalf of the IRGC in the past, to ask him to locate Koca and return his call. As requested, he called Koca to tell him that his boss, Mir Vakili, could not reach him. Koca then called Mir Vakili to reassure him that the meeting would go as planned.

The rap sheet as detailed in a September 2001 indictment filed by prosecutor Hamza Kele shows that he was first recruited in 1984 by a group known as Tevhid, a pro group. set up by Iranian intelligence services in Turkey. The group, grouped around the Iranian propaganda magazine Tevhid, aimed to establish an Islamic regime similar to that of Iran. In 1986, the Quds Force used some members of the group for espionage and transporting explosives. anl was a key agent who traveled between Turkey and Iran on several occasions, trained by the Quds Force and involved in a series of terrorist plots.

Summary of the police investigation into the IRGC Quds Force General Sayed Ali Akber Mir Vakili and his Turkish contacts, including the head of the intelligence agency Hakan Fidan:

Turkish_intelligence_chief_hosted_IRGC_General_wiretaps

In a statement to the police, Anl admitted that the Quds Force requested its help in 1988 to place explosives at the Saudi American Bank, located in the Harbiye district of Istanbul. The plan was executed under the orders of IRGC General Nasir Takipur on March 10, 1988, and a bomb planted next to the bank caused damage to surrounding buildings, but no casualties.

On October 23, 2013, Mir Vakili and his associates arrived in Turkey as scheduled. The Turkish intelligence chief made the necessary travel arrangements for Mir Vakilis while he was in Turkey and also provided a security detail to ensure he would not be under surveillance. They had no idea that the prosecutor’s confidential investigation was underway and the police managed to photograph Mir Vakili and his associates under surveillance.

While Mir Vakili met Fidan and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutolu, his associates were shopping, accompanied by the MIT security service. Koca sent her children, Abdullah Koca and Kubra Koca, to help them during their spending spree. The surveillance photographs were incorporated into the IRGC file.

The meeting with Erdoan took place on October 25, 2013 at the private residence of the prime ministers in the district of Ankaras Keiren. The secret meeting was inadvertently revealed to the public by Erdoan himself in a speech he gave in the eastern province of Van on October 26. Erdoan described Mir Vakili as a friend from Iran who came yesterday without explicitly mentioning his name and said he and his friend spoke about Muslims who had been killed in the Syrian civil war.

After meeting Erdoan, Mir Vakili returned to Iran on a plane operated by the Turkish intelligence agency. Although Mir Vakili entered Turkey after clearing customs and immigration, none of these procedures applied when he left Turkey on the spy agencies plane, according to the file. investigation.

The IRGC Quds Force case in Turkey was never tried because the Erdoan government hushed it up in February 2014 after learning of the investigation, which clearly implicated senior government officials. The investigating prosecutor was sacked before he had the opportunity to obtain arrest warrants against the suspects or to file an indictment. Koca, Turan, anl, Mir Vakili and many other Iranian and Turkish suspects bypassed justice thanks to the intervention of Erdoan, who apparently protected pro-Iranian assets and aided Force officials IRGC Quds to escape from Turkey.