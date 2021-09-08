In Xi Jinping’s China, the privacy of Chinese citizens is no longer so private





Since celebrating its centenary with great fanfare in July, the party has imposed a series of regulations telling Chinese people, especially the younger generation, how to live their daily lives.

These policies have received varying degrees of public support. The strict restrictions limiting minors to three hours of video games per week have been applauded by many parents who are unsure of how to curb their children’s gambling habits. The prohibition of “effeminate” male celebrities in entertainment programming, meanwhile, has drawn much criticism for promoting gender stereotypes and discrimination.

The moves are President Xi Jinping’s latest attempt to reaffirm the party’s dominance in shaping the privacy of Chinese citizens, marking a significant departure from the more passive direction the Chinese leadership has taken in recent decades.

Individual freedoms have come a long way in China under the communist regime . During Chairman Mao Zedong’s tumultuous reign, revolutionary zeal for collectivism took precedence over individual wishes, often with devastating and deadly consequences. The expression of individualism was all but wiped out during the Cultural Revolution, a dark decade of social upheaval triggered by Mao in 1966 when thought, speech, and even dress were restricted. After the Cultural Revolution, which only ended with Mao’s death in 1976, China moved away from “class struggle” and focused on reforming and opening up its economy. As the party dismantled the planned economy and rocked state enterprises, it gradually withdrew from the privacy of the Chinese. Rapid economic growth and increasing exposure the outside world has introduced many Chinese to a variety of new life choices. While political control remained tight, especially after the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, the party offered an ever-increasing degree of economic and social freedoms in return for the lack of political pluralism. Under Xi, however, this tacit agreement seems to have started to falter, as the Communist Party seeks to reinsert itself into the center of Chinese life. Analysts say the party’s invasion of privacy has been brewing for a long time, following its grip on virtually every other aspect of Chinese society and economy in recent years – from the crackdown on civil society to mastery of the country’s tech giants. “Now with the regulations on entertainment and so on, it feels like the whole realm of choice is shrinking considerably,” said Dali Yang, professor of political science at the University of Chicago. The state as a parent Recent policies are heavily tinged with paternalistic overtones and focus primarily on the country’s youth, whom the party fears may be the victim of what it sees as the greedy pursuit of private business profits and the undue influence of Western values. . Last month a state media commentary called video games “ spiritual opium , which she said has had “a negative impact on the physical and mental health of minors.” “‘Spiritual opium’ has become a hundreds of billions of dollars in industry,” the commentary said. “No industry, no sport can be allowed to develop in a way that will destroy a generation. (Protecting) the growth of minors should always come first.” A few weeks later, the Chinese government prohibits minors from playing online games on school days . They are only allowed one hour of play between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. Party spokesmen also decried the growing popularity of “sissy boy” stars, accusing Chinese celebrities of importing “the morbid aesthetic” from Japan and South Korea. On August 28, the Guangming Daily blasted to male stars for appearing in idol dramas and variety shows in “thick make-up, flirtatious clothes and looking androgynous”, warning of their “pernicious influence on the aesthetic taste of young people”. The party has also attacked the private tutoring industry, which it criticized for exerting undue pressure on students and preventing them from becoming more balanced children. But critics say the crackdown has done little to ease parental anxiety or address the root cause of the rat race in school – the scarcity of good schools and universities. compared to the large number of students in China. “The state is trying to take over some of the duties of being a parent in some way, helping them or trying to help,” Yang told the University of Chicago. “But of course we know how limited (its effect) could be in the long run, especially when we have a huge generational difference here,” he added. Unlike Xi and his colleagues born in Mao’s time, today’s young Chinese have grown up with an abundance of choices – freedoms that are hard to take away once people have settled in. regulars. Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University and an expert on Chinese politics, said that if continued, the party’s micromanagement of their privacy could “end up with a lot of enemies.” among the younger generations. “In Mao’s time, it was easy, because he mobilized the Red Guards and people were loyal to him, and China was isolated … from the outside world. This is no longer the case,” he said. -he declares. “So they have to be a lot more careful and selective when they intrude on people’s privacy, and I think they will face more resistance.” While open dissent is unlikely, people could still find ways to bend the rules and feign compliance, he added. Reshaping Youth for Xi’s New Era Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, said the policies were part of Xi’s efforts to turn Chinese youth into suitable successors to his new era. “As Xi prepares to start his third term at the 20th Party Congress next year, he wants to cultivate a generation of young people who belong to him,” Wu said. Xi has previously emphasized the importance of “unifying thoughts,” likening the development of correct values ​​in adolescence to buttoning a shirt. “If the first button is badly done, the rest will be badly buttoned.” Cultivate loyalty and compliance to the party – and to Xi himself – students from elementary schools to universities are required to study Xi’s political philosophy from this school year. Classes are a compulsory subject of the curriculum, taught with a series of stand-alone textbooks devoted to Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era. This drew comparisons with the Cultural Revolution, when the cult of personality around Mao reached a frenzied state, the country’s youth fervently studying his wisdom in Mao Zedong’s Quotes – known as the “Little Red Book.” “. But unlike Mao, who encouraged the Young Red Guards to attack the party establishment and unleash chaos across the country, Xi wants young people to “listen to the party, follow the party” and become a constructive force in the party. fulfillment of its ambition to restore China. its position as a great world power. “The future belongs to the youth,” Xi said in a speech marking the party’s centenary in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1. “The Chinese youth of the new era should make the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation its mission, strengthen its ambition, its backbone and its confidence to be Chinese … and not disappoint the expectations of the party and the people,” said he declared.

