PTI government eliminates six IGPs in three years

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a democratically elected government in Punjab has beaten the regime of military leader Ziaul Haq over the pace of premature transfers of Inspector General of Police (IGP). In three years, the PTI government abolished six IGPs.

The pace is unprecedented when the IGP mandate in Punjab has been called into question since 1947. It almost parallels General Ziaul Haq’s tenure as five IGPs were removed from their posts in the first three years of his rule.

Zia took over the reins of government after overthrowing the government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in April 1977. At that time, Chaudhry Fazal-e-Haq held the post of IGP Punjab. In July, he was dismissed from his post and replaced by Commander MAR Arif in July 1977. Barely two months later, Arif was replaced by Khawaja Masrur Hussain in September 1977.

In February 1978, Hussain was also removed from his post as IGP Punjab and Habibur Rehman Khan was appointed IGP in February 1978. Khan was replaced by Muhammad Azam Qazi in July 1979.

On the other hand, when PTI took the reins of the country, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam held the post of IGP.

On September 11, 2018, he was replaced by Muhammad Tahir. Muhammad Tahir had served as IG KPK in the 2018 general election.

Barely a month had passed, he was also transferred on October 15, 2018, and Amjad Javed Saleemi was appointed in his place. Apparently in protest, the head of the Police Reform Commission, Nasir Durrani, also resigned in protest against the dismissal.

Saleemi, too, could barely serve for six months as the force commander. He was removed from his IGP duties on April 17, 2019 and the command column was handed over to Captain Arif Nawaz Khan.

On November 28, barely six months had passed, Arif was also transferred because IGP and Shoib Dastagir set foot in his place.

Apparently, Prime Minister Imran Khan with personal interest, and after assurances, promises, the appraisal had appointed Dastaghir.

Last year, on September 9, 2020, Dastaghir was removed from his post after controversy and conflict with then-CCPO Umar Shoaib Sheikh. According to a few reports, Dastaghir was annoyed after Sheikh said a few “unparliamentary” and nasty words about the provincial police officer.

Dastaghir had lodged a protest with Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan over his reservations to serve alongside Sheikh as his subordinate. However, the political bigwigs disregarded his word and resigned him from his post.

His dismissal in such a shameful manner had sparked an uprising in police circles.

Many of them had gathered and issued a statement of support for the outgoing IGP Dastaghir and despised the government’s decision.

The government maintained its decision to keep Umar Sheikh’s post as CCPO Lahore intact and appointed Inam Ghani as the Punjab IGP on September 09, 2020.

Data available from The Express Tribune showed that at least 50 IGPs have been in use since 1947 to date. The average duration of occupation becomes 16 months.

None of the six IGPs were able to complete even a year of service under the PTI government. Outgoing IGP Inam Ghani was transferred two days before he could serve his one-year term as Punjab IGP. Ghani was named IGP on September 9. The average length of service of an IGP under the PTI government has been reduced to six months.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 8, 2021.

