PM Modi to hold big meeting today, farmers could reap big benefits





New Delhi: An important cabinet meeting is being held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in the South Block. A number of important decisions can be taken in the Council of Ministers. The back-up plan for the telecommunications sector can obtain Cabinet authorization. In addition, incentives for the textile sector can be announced. In addition, it is also possible for farmers to decide to increase the PSM of Rabi crops.

The same council of ministers is expected to consider a relief plan for the telecommunications sector. A number of proposals were considered during the preparation of this back-up plan. There was a discussion about reducing the bank guarantee to be taken in lieu of spectrum allocation. The transfer of spectrum may be authorized. The concession should be granted in cases of direct debit and IGA. After examining all these proposals, a final relief plan was prepared by the Ministry of Telecoms.

The same proposal was finalized first after talks with the Ministry of Finance, then with the Prime Minister’s office and now it has been sent to Cabinet. The proposal will be examined in the Council of Ministers. The proposal could relieve telecommunications companies facing economic pressures after obtaining Cabinet clearance. The Cabinet is expected to announce today the PLI program for the textile sector. The program will cover synthetic fiber segments and technical textiles. 7,000 crore scan and around Rs. 4,000 crore can be allocated for technical textiles.

