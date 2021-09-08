Infant nutrition – Journal – DAWN.COM





FOR Pakistan, soil-transmitted helminth infections (STH) has become a major health problem in recent years. With some 17 million school-aged children at risk, it is among the 10 countries with the highest global burden of intestinal worm infections.

Periodic deworming is a very inexpensive but effective response to disease, which, if left untreated, can cause anemia, malnutrition, and impaired mental and physical development in children. This will ultimately have negative effects on their academic performance and income as adults.

Experts insist that the administration of drugs for STH results in significant improvements in nutrition, cognition, school participation and future income of the child at a cost of less than Rs 82 on average.

Nobel laureate Michael Kremer found that subjecting children to an additional two to three years of deworming increased their dietary intake by 14% and their adult income by 13pc. His research in Kenya in the early 2000s showed that deworming can reduce truancy by up to 25%.

Periodic deworming is an effective response.

Realizing the growing crisis, the federal government embarked on a pilot project in January 2019 to deworm children in Islamabad. The Federal Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives coordinates the Pakistan Deworming Initiative at the national level. Its implementation at the regional and provincial levels is led by the provincial departments of health, education and planning as well as the district administrations.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation receives free deworming tablets (Mebendazole) from WHO, while technical assistance for the program is provided by IRD Pakistan, a health care research and delivery organization , Evidence Action, a global non-profit organization. , and the Indus Health & Hospital Network, Karachi, for high quality service delivery. Dubai Cares, which is part of the global Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum initiatives, is also providing financial support.

The goals of the deworming program were set in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis in his first address to the nation on the growing incidence of stunting and malnutrition among Pakistani children. In October 2020, he formed the National Nutrition Coordinating Council of Pakistan to suggest ways to tackle stunting in the country and formulated a comprehensive national strategy for endorsement by the Common Interests Council, which represents the four provinces.

Deworming is directly aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision as it is a nutrition-sensitive intervention and can help fight malnutrition, especially anemia, in children. The government has prioritized the inclusion of the initiative in its annual development plans.

The program is also relevant to national and provincial multisectoral nutrition strategies which emphasize the importance of nutrition sensitive programs in which school-based deworming is one of the proposed interventions for the education department.

Over the past year and a half, the government has focused more on mitigating the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economic and social development, in addition to the tragic loss of life. The pandemic has also affected the implementation of other health programs and services, such as the deworming initiative. Now, with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations, there is a decision to resume efforts to treat school-aged children for intestinal worm infections through mass deworming.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the program partners agreed to give impetus to this important health problem at the national level through a public awareness campaign. At the same time, weeks of mass deworming were planned in the capital territory of Islamabad and in Sindh, KP and Punjab, targeting around 15 million school-aged children through schools and institutions. community platforms. The previous deworming campaign conducted in 2019 and 2020 led to the administration of mebendazole to more than 3 million children in ICT, KP and Sindh schools and seminars.

A distinctive feature of the initiative is that besides children enrolled in public and private schools, minors studying in seminaries will also be targeted by the mass deworming campaign. Likewise, out-of-school children under five as well as women of reproductive age will be approached through the health sector by mobilizing Lady Health Workers and other community health workers.

As healthy children hold the key to a prosperous Pakistan, all segments of society, from government to parents, teachers and health professionals, must come together to advocate for child deworming. minors. Not only will this ensure good physical condition, nutrition and cognitive growth for children, but it will also hold promise for our national development.

The writer is chief of health at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in Islamabad.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1645168/child-nutrition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos