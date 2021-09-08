Donald Trump and son set to make boxing comments for Saturday’s Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort fight





A poster for the alternative live commentary seen on the Fite.TV website. Fite.TV

Donald Trump signed a contract to comment on a live boxing match on Saturday, alongside his son Donald Trump Jr.

The fight, hosted by Triller Fight Club, involves Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort clashing in the ring.

The Trumps is also expected to comment on three more fights as part of the boxing event.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former US President Donald Trump signed a contract on Saturday to announce a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, ESPN reported.

He and his son, Donald Trump Jr., will be calling a live “gamecast” of a total of four fights from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., Game organizer Triller Fight Club told ESPN.

“I like great fighters and great fights,” President Trump said in a statement from Triller, multiple media reported.

“I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

The Trumps’ alternate commentary was listed on pay-per-view site FITE.tv, which was acquired by social media app parent company Triller earlier this year.

This is not Donald Trump Sr.’s first foray into the world of boxing. He once hosted matches involving legends like Mike Tyson at his Atlantic City, New Jersey casinos in the ’70s and’ 80s.

Trump himself has participated in a televised combat event before, albeit staged. He once pounced on WWE Executive Vince McMahon and landed a few false hits during the 2011 Battle of the Billionaires mock event. In his book “Art of the Deal” he wrote that he had given his second-grade music teacher a black eye for insulting his understanding of music – aligning himself with the “badass” character he wants others to see in him, analyzed the Washington Post. .

He also once said he wanted to punch a protester in the face at one of his rallies in 2016, saying he missed “the good old days” when such people were “carried on a stretcher”.

The story continues

Saturday’s event pits former heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield, 58, against former UFC lightweight champion Belfort, 44. Holyfield is a short-term replacement for Oscar De La Hoya, who contracted COVID-19 and had to give up the fight.

Other bouts of the event include matches between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz and David Haye and Joe Fournier.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-son-set-boxing-023916398.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos