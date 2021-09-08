In Aligarh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for a 92-acre university named in honor of King Jat on September 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh district on September 14, nearly two years after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his training .

The university will be built on 92.27 acres of land. District officials told The Indian Express the land was in their possession. In the first phase, the project is expected to cost Rs 101 crore, of which Rs 10 crore was released in March. An administrative block, library, common facilities, hostel and residential areas would be built during this phase. The government plans to complete it by January 2023.

Sources said Adityanath and other regional leaders will be attending next week’s event. According to a government spokesperson, Adityanath will be in Aligarh on Wednesday to review preparations for Modis’ visit.

Named after a King Jat who donated land to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 1929 and is credited with forming an interim government in Afghanistan in 1915, the future university holds political significance for the BJP as the critical crisis approaches. national elections early next year.

The decision to honor the Jat icon comes at a time when community members rallied against the BJP as part of farmers’ protests against the three agricultural laws.

Officials say 395 colleges in Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Kasganj will be affiliated with Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University. In addition to the regular courses, the government plans to establish departments of advanced computing, biotechnology, decision science, renewable energy and advanced molecular genetics, as well as schools of multilingual studies, spiritual sciences and yoga.

Meanwhile, on September 14, Modi is also set to lay the foundation stone for a defense corridor he announced at an investor summit in 2018.