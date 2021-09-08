Sindh considers legal challenge to indicative production capacity expansion plan – Pakistan





KARACHI: The government of Sindh will take legal action against the Indicative Production Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021.

Speaking to Dawn on Tuesday, Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said the federal government had excluded profitable Sindh energy projects from the plan, which flies in the face of the least cost principle of the IGCEP model. .

The federal government has approved expensive hydel projects in the name of alternative energy while scrapping Sindh-based wind and solar initiatives that will produce electricity at a cost of four to five cents a unit, he said. he adds.

Prepared each year by the National Transmission and Shipping Company, IGCEP provides an estimate of electricity demand and supply for the next 10 years.

The Common Interests Council (ICC) approved the assumptions or model plans on September 6 at its 48th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the plan on August 26 with a focus on pursuing renewable and nuclear energy projects.

According to Shaikh, the 650-megawatt power projects based in Sindh were pulled from the plan, a move he blamed on the federal government’s anti-Sindh approach.

We reminded the prime minister several times at the ICC meeting that he was approving expensive electricity projects, but he seemed to have made up his mind, he said.

Under the Constitution, if the federal government or a provincial government is not satisfied with a decision of the ICC, the ICC can submit the dispute to a joint session of Parliament. We were awaiting the report of the ICC meeting. As soon as we receive the minutes, write to the President of the National Assembly. We could even go to court as a last resort, he said.

He also called the classification of hydel as an alternative energy against the energy policy in place.

Among the abandoned projects is a 400 megawatt solar power initiative located in Jamshoro. It is funded by the World Bank and approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council, which is a federal body that sanctions costly public sector development programs.

It will produce the cheapest electricity in the whole country. Yet they did not include it in the IGCEP, he said, adding that the plan also eliminated five 250 MW wind power projects based in Sindh.

Sindh’s energy minister said the province has accepted the federal proposal to include small hydropower projects of up to 50 MW. But Wapda’s 13,000 MW projects are now part of the plan. Electricity produced by dams is expensive considering their high investment costs, he added.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 September 2021

