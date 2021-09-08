Your variant of COVID-19, don’t let it enter the Republic of Indonesia! This is the government’s warning





Jakarta – COVID-19 Mu variant be careful not to enter Indonesia. So, how are the steps taken by the government to anticipate the Mu variant of COVID-19? See description below. The COVID-19 Mu or B.1621 variant has been classified as variant of interest (VoI) by WHO. This variant was first discovered in Colombia and is estimated to have spread to around 40 countries. The government has confirmed that the Mu variant of Corona has not yet entered Indonesia. However, President Joko Widodo and a number of officials have started to speak in anticipation of the entry of this variant. The following is the government’s warning so that the Mu variant of COVID-19 does not enter Indonesia. The Covid-19 Mu variant was discussed by President Jokowi in a restricted meeting (ratas) with the ranks. To Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Jokowi ordered that access to travel be tightened. “I also want all of our transport related attention, the Minister of Transport regarding the new variant, the Mu variant is really for us to be more vigilant and detailed so that we don’t let that ruin the achievements that we have made,” a President Joko Widodo said as he chaired the meeting. Minister of Transport Prepares Measures to Anticipate COVID-19 Variant Mu To anticipate the entry of the Mu variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi will prepare a strategy. He also asked his staff to coordinate with related parties. For example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Port Health Office (KKP) of the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 Management Working Group, the General Directorate of Immigration and other parties. “In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who ordered us to prevent the entry of new variants of COVID-19 into Indonesia, we immediately prepared measures to anticipate it,” Budi said in a written statement on Tuesday. (7/9/2021). The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, also referred to the COVID-19 Mu variant. Read his story on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5714494/covid-19-varian-mu-jangan-sampai-masuk-ri-ini-wanti-wanti-pemerintah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos