Brendan O’Hara calls Boris Johnson’s voter identification plans ‘total bullshit’





An SNP MP blasted the Conservatives’ plans to introduce voter identification laws as “total bullshit.”

Although such terms often earned the MP a reprimand from the Speaker of the House for “unparliamentary language,” the SNP’s Brendan O’Hara avoided such repercussions.

O’Hara, SNP spokesperson for human rights, used the term while describing his opposition to the proposed plan to require identification at polling stations – which could cost around £ 120million sterling and deprive more than two million people of the right to vote. Conservative plans are being touted as a solution to voter fraud at polling stations – for which only three people have been convicted in seven years. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s Voter Identification Bill “dismantles democracy to keep Tories in power” O’Hara said: “The government has had ample opportunity to produce evidence that these proposals are a proportionate measure to address an identified problem, and they have not done so. The reason they didn’t is because there is absolutely no proof to produce. “As a prominent, though unelected, Scottish politician recently said and I quote: ‘They can’t cite any evidence because there is no evidence to cite. Regarding this particular part of the Queen’s Speech [where voter ID plans were first announced] I think this is total bullshit. “I think it’s trying to find a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist and that makes politics a performance. ” The SNP MP continued: ‘Now it’s not often that I agree with the former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson or whatever her title is at the moment, but on this occasion, she was absolutely perfect. “So in the absence of any proof that the voter card is the answer to an identified problem, we can only conclude that for the party opposite, the problem is not that people show up to the office.” to vote without a photo ID, the problem for the party opposite is that some people show up at the polling stations. Usually the Speaker would raise a point of order for unparliamentary language after a Member said “bullshit”. However, Parly reported that O’Hara was “citing someone else so it’s apparently in order.” Responding on Twitter, Labor MP Chris Bryant wrote: “Not normally. Quoting others is not normally an excuse in Erskine May. But he’s right.” Erksine May, a book named after its first author, now in its 25th edition and known as the “Bible of Parliamentary Procedure,” agrees with Bryant. Section 21.21 states: “The President (…) will intervene with regard to other abusive and insulting remarks of a nature likely to create disorder (…) The expressions will also call for an intervention of the President when they are based on a quotation from elsewhere. READ MORE: Campaigners warn Boris Johnson’s voter identification plan could impact Scottish elections O’Hara’s comments echoed those of the Scottish Green MSP and Minister Lorna Slater, who had previously likened the voter identification bill to American gerrymandering, accusing the Tories of “dismantling democracy to stay in power ”. The Elections Bill is currently at second reading in the House of Commons. A Cabinet Office spokesperson previously said: “Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their vote and fraud in our elections is something we cannot leave room for. So we are preventing that. this happens by requiring photo identification. ” They added that all associated costs “would be worth paying to ensure the security of our democratic process.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19564861.brendan-ohara-calls-boris-johnsons-voter-id-plans-total-bollocks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos