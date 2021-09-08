Modi’s remark on online courses hints at denial of schooling crisis





Narendra Modi was eloquent on Tuesday about the ease with which (sehejta se) students, teachers and parents embraced e-learning amid the pandemic, prompting an academic to say the prime minister did was unaware of the schooling crisis or denies it. A survey released on Monday found that children in marginalized sections had been largely excluded from internet education, with students in grades III to V unable to read a single sentence in Hindi or their mother tongue after a year of shutting down schools. schools.

My friends, in these corona times you have all shown how robust our education system is. There were a lot of challenges, but you got over them all quickly. Online courses, group video calls, online projects, online exams before, a lot of people hadn’t even heard those words. But our teachers, parents and young people easily incorporated all of this into our daily lives, Modi said at the Shikshak Parv conclave hosted by the Ministry of Education and attended by teachers and students. When The Telegraph contacted academic Jean Drze, one of the authors of the investigation whose results were released on Monday, he said via email: this. Either way, it’s very worrying. The Prime Minister insisted on the need to advance online education. Now is the time to advance those abilities and give new direction to what we have learned in these difficult times. Fortunately, on the one hand, the country now has an environment conducive to change and at the same time there is a modern and futuristic policy like the New National Education Policy, Modi said. Multiple surveys show how online education has failed to reach marginalized and impoverished sections and how they have fallen behind. Erratic or nonexistent internet in the vast Indian hinterland and the lack of devices to participate in online courses have kept millions of children away from online learning. The SCHOOL study released on Monday, led by academics Nirali Bakhla, Drze, Vipul Paikra and Reetika Khera, found that around 42% of rural children and 35% of urban children in grades III to V were unable to read a single word with a single sentence. The survey pointed out that the reach of online education is extremely limited. The proportions of surveyed children who regularly study online were only 24% and 8% in urban and rural areas, respectively. One reason was that 49% of rural households and 23% of urban households surveyed did not have a smartphone. The standing parliamentary committee on education headed by BJP chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe cited several surveys to highlight the limited reach of online education and the loss of learning due to the closure of schools since March 2020. Prof NK Ambastha, former president of the National Institute for Open Education, said some improvements have been seen over the past one and a half years in expanding the reach of online education, but that ‘there was still some way to go. There is no hard data on the percentage of students unable to access online education. The reach of online education has undoubtedly increased. However, some villages may not have sufficient facilities for online education. It’s not all success or all failure, Ambastha said.

