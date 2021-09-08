Pakistani investors should avail themselves of golden and green visas (emissary of the United Arab Emirates)





FAISALABAD: UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi urged Pakistani investors to avail the golden and green visa facility to establish their links to global markets through the UAE.

Addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said Dubai Expo-2020 will serve as a stimulus to accelerate dynamic economic activities in the region by providing vast investment opportunities, marketing and exporting to global investors for whom he would invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Dubai Expo-2020. Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar had also agreed to attend, he said.

He said the UAE was introducing a golden and green visa policy to attract maximum attendance at the Dubai Expo-2020. Under the new policy, multiple visas would be issued to foreign investors instead of single entry visas, he said and assured that details of the golden and green visa policy would be provided to the FCCI very soon. for its subsequent distribution among its members. He added that currently, UAE visa centers were operating in Islamabad and Karachi, while a new center would become operational very soon in Lahore. UAE investors could meet their labor needs through this visa center, he said. He said the two countries enjoyed the best cordial relations despite sporadic rumors. He said he had good relations with his Pakistani counterparts.

Welcoming the brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, the ambassador said Pakistan was the third country to recognize the United Arab Emirates about 50 years ago. He said: We will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of our relationship in style this year. He said 1.7 million Pakistanis work in the United Arab Emirates. They not only contribute to their productive role in the UAE’s economic boom, but also send $ 6 billion in foreign funds to Pakistan, he added.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi. also expressed satisfaction with the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries and said that about three years ago, when he took office, bilateral trade was $ 14 billion which was now approaching the figure of $ 17 billion. He said Emirates Airlines operated day and night for the convenience of importers and exporters. Pakistan exports mangoes and other fruits to meet the UAE’s domestic needs in addition to sending them to other international destinations, he added. Regarding corona, the UAE said the world faces food security challenges and we need to come together to meet our food needs.

He disputed that the UAE suspended air flights from Pakistan to Dubai due to the delta virus, and said the move was in fact taken at the request of the Pakistani government. Speaking on the occasion, FCCI Chairman Hafiz Ihtesham Javed said the city contributes 33% of overall exports and 65% of the country’s textile exports. He said this city was strategically located in the heart of Pakistan which was flanked by two highways running from its east and west. Through these highways, we could send export shipments to China, Afghanistan and the Central Asian states to the north and via Gwadar and Karachi to the south, he added.

About Faisalabad, the Industrial Zone Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), he said that it is developing the largest industrial zone in Punjab. He launched three projects, including Value Addition City, M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone, which is also part of CPEC, he said.

He added that 72 global industrialists were in the process of establishing their units in Faisalabad, including Turks, Chinese and others, in addition to local investors. They set up a wide range of industrial units, including tableware, ceramics, plastics, pharmacy and steel, etc., he added.

He said the textile sector is the backbone of our economy because we have local raw materials and cheap labor. Citing the recent visit of the Australian High Commissioner, he said Australia was interested in starting joint ventures in food products that could also be exported to Dubai.

He said UAE has expertise in steel and construction sector and we could start joint ventures in these areas which would create a lot of new job opportunities for Pakistanis.

He was optimistic that the new government in Afghanistan would secure the peace that would pave the way for secure access to Central Asian states and thus help us to increase exports to that landlocked region.

