PM calls on the private sector to come forward to improve the quality of school education

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the teaching-learning process in the country must be constantly redefined to make the education sector world-class, and also urged the private sector to come forward to improve the quality education in public schools.

We must constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers must also quickly become familiar with new systems and techniques. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes, “he said in his speech at a Ministry of Education event.

The Prime Minister also unveiled “Vidyanjali 2.0”, a platform to facilitate education volunteers, donors and contributors to CSR for school development.

The Prime Minister said that “Vidyanjali 2.0” is like a platform for the resolution of the country of “Sabka Prayas” with “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. In this society, our private sector must come forward and help improve the quality of education in public schools, ”the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

He added that the national digital architecture, i.e. N-DEAR, is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequalities in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a super-connection between various academic activities in the same way that the UPI interface revolutionized the banking industry.

Prime Minister Modi also said that in recent years, public participation is once again becoming the national character of India. He said that for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable.

He said the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF), which was operationalized on Tuesday, would address the lack of a common scientific framework for dimensions such as curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and governance process. The SQAAF will help bridge this inequality, ”he added.

