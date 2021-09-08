Allahabad HC Cancels NSA Detention of Man for Babri Masjid Post Due to “Government Delay”

New Delhi: Allahabad’s high court overturned the NSA’s detention of a man following a Facebook post on the Babri Masjid, citing the Union government’s delay in dealing with him.

Bar and Bench To reported that a high court division bench comprising Justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav declared that the detention of Mohammad Faiyyaz Mansuri under the National Security Law was justified.

The tribunal stressed, however, that the Union government’s delay in securing Mansuri’s representation was disproportionate.

“…[W]We are of the view that the Respondent / Claimant’s argument that there is a delay in the transmission of the Applicant’s representation from Respondent No. 1 (Union of India) is based and on this single count, the contested detention order is likely to be annulled ”, declared the court.

The post office

Mansuri wrote in a Facebook post that “Babri Mosque will be rebuilt like Hagia Sophia in Turkey”.

“Babri maszid ek din dubara banai jayegi, jis tarah Turki ki Sofiya maszid banai gai thiMansuri wrote.

The Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindutva groups in 1992, and the land was handed over to the Ram Temple Trust by the Supreme Court in a 2019 judgment.

Turkey’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque came in 2020. The 900-year-old Byzantine church was turned into a mosque in 1453, became a museum in 1934, and then a mosque in the year last, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In August 2020, a certain Sagar Kapoor filed a complaint against Mansuri’s post and a case was registered under Article 67 of the Information Technology Law and Articles 153A (Promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 292 (sale, etc., of obscene books), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or malice between classes), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, four people were named as defendants and the main defendant was a certain Samreen Bano, who allegedly made abusive comments under the post.

Finally, Articles 292 and 509 were deleted and Article 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or religious beliefs) was added.

Mansuri was arrested and imprisoned, by order of the magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Mansuri argued in his habeas corpus petition that Bano had not been arrested to date.

“Provocative post”

The court ruled that Mansuri’s post was “provocative”, that it undermines state authority and is directly linked to public order, reported Bar and Bench.

The High Court also said that the guarantee of freedoms and personal liberty of the Indian constitution to all should not be “abused”.

“However, it must be remembered that the constitutional guarantee of such freedoms and freedoms is not intended to be abused and misused in such a way as to endanger and threaten the very foundation of the model of our free society in which the guarantee of democratic liberty and personal liberty are designed to grow and flourish, ”the order said.

‘Delay’

But the court took into account Mansuri’s argument that the government’s affidavit “did not contain a day-to-day explanation when it dealt with the applicant’s representation between October 25, 2020 and November 11, 2020” .

LiveLaw To reported the court as noting that the government received its representation on October 12, 2020, but processed it on October 21, 2020.

In addition, while Mansuri’s performance was rejected on November 13, it was not disclosed to him until November 17, the court said.

“Given the nature of the detention and the strictness of the law, we believe there was a disproportionate delay in the end of the central government,” the court said.