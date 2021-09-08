Politics
World responds as Taliban announces new Afghan government | Taliban news
The Taliban announced an all-male interim government, made up exclusively of its internal echelons, including a man under UN sanctions as prime minister and another on a US terrorism list as interior minister .
The names announced for the new government on Tuesday, three weeks after the Taliban won military victory as US-led foreign forces withdrew, gave no sign of olive branch to its opponents.
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a senior minister under the brutal and oppressive Taliban rule in the 1990s, was appointed interim prime minister, while the group’s co-founder, Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement in 2020, was appointed deputy prime minister. .
Appointed to the key post of Minister of the Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, one of the founders of the Haqqani network, classified as a terrorist group by Washington. He is one of the FBI’s most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide bombings and his links to al-Qaeda.
Here’s how countries and international groups are reacting to the announcement.
United States
The United States has said it is concerned about the affiliations and backgrounds of some of those appointed by the Taliban to the top positions in the new Afghan government.
We note that the list of names announced consists exclusively of individuals members of the Taliban or their close associates and not of women. We are also concerned about the affiliations and backgrounds of some of the people, a State Department spokesperson said.
We understand that the Taliban presented this as an interim cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by their actions, not their words.
Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is closely following developments in Afghanistan.
We don’t know how long this interim cabinet will last. All we have to do is follow this process carefully, he told reporters during an official visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Qatar
The Taliban are being pragmatic and should be judged on their actions, a senior Qatari official told AFP news agency in an exclusive interview, adding that there was no doubt that the group were de facto leaders of the government. ‘Afghanistan.
They have shown great pragmatism. Let’s seize the opportunities there and look at their public actions, said Deputy Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater, who did not announce official recognition of the new Afghan leadership.
They are the de facto rulers, there is no doubt about it.
China
Beijing said it welcomed the end of three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, calling on the Taliban to restore order in the country.
China has been scathing about the US withdrawal, which it criticized as poorly planned and rushed. On Wednesday, he said the new government would help bring stability.
China attaches great importance to the Taliban’s announcement of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing. Press.
This ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country.
While much of the world has taken a wait-and-see approach to engaging with the Taliban, China has already said it is ready to forge friendly relations with the group after their takeover.
European Union
The European Union said the interim government unveiled by the Taliban in Afghanistan had failed to honor the new leaders’ wishes to include different groups.
After an initial analysis of the names announced, this does not sound like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of Afghanistan’s rich ethnic and religious diversity that we were hoping to see and that the Taliban had been promising in recent weeks, a door said. -speech of the EU.
The United Nations
Farhan Haq, spokesperson for the UN, said the global body does not engage in acts of recognition from governments.
It is a question which is made by the Member States, not by us. From our perspective, regarding today’s announcement, only a negotiated and inclusive settlement will bring lasting peace to Afghanistan, he told reporters.
The UN is committed to contributing to a peaceful solution, promoting the human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and providing life-saving humanitarian assistance, he added.
UN Women
Pramila Patten, head of the United Nations agency for women, said the Taliban’s exclusion of women from the new Afghan government called into question its commitment to protect and respect the rights of women and girls.
She called women’s political participation a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and true democracy, and said that by excluding women from the government apparatus, Taliban leaders sent the wrong signal about their stated goal of building an inclusive, strong and prosperous society.
