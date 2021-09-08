Elahi for the revision of a controversial media bill





LAHORE: The President of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, was summoned on Tuesday by all representative organizations of journalists, including the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA), APNS, CPNE, PFUJ and PUJ.

Addressing the delegation, Pervez Elahi said the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) is a controversial bill and should be revised. I don’t think Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve such a controversial bill, he said, adding that the media is the fourth pillar of the state and we fully believe in its independence, and have always strived for it. the independence of the media and the well-being of its workers.

The delegation was composed of Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Mian Amir Mehmood, Ch Abdur Rahman, Sarmad Ali, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Salim Bukhari, Rana Azeem, Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan, Shakil Masood, Shahzad Butt, Ayaz Shuja, Zulfiqar Mehtu, Mian Tahir , Muhammad Usman and Naushad Ali.

He said that media freedom is important for the development of Pakistan and that imposing restrictions on media freedom is not in our own interests. He said the government and the PTI should understand that local government and general elections are not far off. The media are the fourth pillar of the state, and “we believe in its independence”.

The speaker said the controversial clause in the bill should be removed without making it an ego issue, as independent media is also vital to the integrity of the country. He said the recording licenses for electronic media were issued under the PMLQ government. The PMLQ government has welcomed media criticism and expects the same from the Prime Minister, he added. Appreciating Ch Pervez Elahi for his support for media rights, Mir Ibrahim Rahman demanded the removal of the controversial clause.

