Seven in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI will complete five-year term (survey)





ISLAMABAD: The majority of Pakistanis have said they believe the PTI will complete its five-year term, an investigation revealed.

According to Gallup Pakistan, 70% of Pakistanis said they expected the government to complete its term. Of the rest, 20 percent believed he wouldn’t be able to complete his five-year term, while 11 percent were unsure.

Among survey participants, 48 ​​percent said they were satisfied with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year performance, while 45 percent said they were unhappy. The remaining seven percent got no response. Management of the Covid-19 pandemic

The survey further found that 69% of Pakistanis are satisfied with governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 18 percent thought the government’s performance was very good, while 51 percent thought it was good.

Of the remaining respondents, 13% rated the performance as poor, 9% as very poor, 4% said they did not know and 5% did not respond. Performance on the diplomatic front

A majority of 58pc Pakistanis also indicated that they are satisfied with the government’s foreign policy efforts. Of these, 18 percent said the performance was very good, while 40 percent said it was good.

Of the remaining respondents, 15 percent thought the government’s performance in this area was poor, nine percent thought it was very bad, 12 percent said they didn’t know and seven percent said they didn’t know it. hundred had no response.

Economy

Regarding the economy, 45 percent said they were satisfied with the situation, while 44 percent expressed their dissatisfaction. Of the 45 percent of satisfied respondents, 10 percent said the government’s performance was very good, while 35 percent said it was good.

Among the 44% of dissatisfied respondents, 26% said the performance had been very bad, 18% said it had been bad, 6% said they did not know and 5% had no response.

Efforts to prevent corruption

Regarding government efforts to prevent corruption, 48 percent believed the government had succeeded, while 40 percent believed it had failed. Of the 48 pc who appreciated the government’s efforts, 14 pc said they were very good, while 34 pc said they were good.

Of the remaining 53 percent, 21 percent said the performance was poor, 19 percent said it was very poor, seven percent said they didn’t know, and six percent said they didn’t. no answer.

