Realizing Taiwan’s Indigenous Potential

Author: Niki Alsford, University of Central Lancashire

In 2019, members of the Taiwan Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee published a reply to Chinese President Xi Jinpings New Year a message espousing unification. The landmark declaration provided a message of ownership and a vision of indigenous values ​​in Taiwan’s future, but Taiwan has a lot of work to do before it can truly harness what its indigenous people have to offer.

The statement, the first of its kind, was written and signed by 20 representatives from all indigenous nations and opened with a direct message to Xi that, since he doesn’t know them, he doesn’t know Taiwan. They wrote:

“We are the indigenous peoples of Taiwan and have lived in Taiwan, our homeland, for over 6,000 years. Taiwan is the sacred land where generations of our ancestors lived and protected with their lives. It is not owned by China, now we are recognized as the original owners in Taiwan. We have pushed this nation towards respect for human rights, democracy and freedom. After thousands of years, we are still here. We never gave up our right to Taiwan sovereignty ”.

The declaration is clearly a declaration of ownership. The use of the pronoun is important to us. Initially, it means indigenous peoples. But as the text continues, it seems to include all of the island’s ethnic groups: Taiwan is also a nation that we strive to build with other peoples who recognize this land’s distinct identity.

The historic apologies to Indigenous Peoples made by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August 2016, and her Quarter-Paiwanese heritage, to some extent played a role in this statement. Yet the hopes of many indigenous leaders and protesters on various issues such as indigenous naming, hunting rights, land rights and self-reliance have not been fully realized. How the perceptions of a majority of colonizers filter through the discussions of leaders and activists is particularly important in identifying how contemporary Indigenous issues erupt into mainstream political discourse.

In particular, on May 7, 2021, the Taiwan Constitutional Court found that the use of self-made firearms is constitutional and that the regulations governing these weapons must be amended within two years to protect the right of indigenous peoples to hunt as part of their cultural heritage. But other aspects of the decision dismayed indigenous peoples. There is still a long way to go if we are to see the kinds of meaningful changes towards Indigenous equity that is perhaps more visible in other colonial countries.

Traditional knowledge can play an important role here. This includes subsistence knowledge techniques that are used in agricultural practices and ecological hunting knowledge, and health and wellness knowledge incorporating traditional medicinal practice with social health and spiritual well-being. This knowledge is a vital asset belonging to all Taiwanese indigenous peoples as it reflects their identity, history and values, but it is not included in recent constitutional decisions.

For Taiwan to succeed in bringing equity to its indigenous peoples and giving them a real voice on national issues, it must structure traditional knowledge in its policy-making efforts. To achieve this, the Taiwanese government must integrate six values ​​into all policies relating to indigenous communities: integrity, continuity, fairness, reciprocity, respect and responsibility.

Integrity is a fundamental value regarding the credibility of intention in the process of negotiating the implementation of policies with indigenous communities. Continuity is the maintenance of relationships between indigenous peoples and between peoples and their environment. It must also include respect for indigenous spiritual domains.

Equity translates into a commitment to fairness and justice that allows Indigenous culture, history and values ​​to be respected and valued. Mutuality is equitable engagement and inclusion of indigenous peoples, their values ​​and cultures in the development stages of policy writing.

Respect and responsibility require the maintenance of well-being, beliefs, perceptions, knowledge and cultural heritage both at the individual and collective level. The rights of indigenous peoples to hold and express different values ​​and aspirations also come with a responsibility to demonstrate this in practice by negotiating with indigenous peoples and communities during policy making and sharing its results. and any intellectual property rights.

It is also imperative that any policy has risk management strategies in place and that a full review of ethical research be undertaken to minimize the likelihood of unintended consequences.

In recent years, Taiwan has seen a tremendous increase in the level of understanding and awareness of indigenous issues, although some have gained popularity than others. It is therefore important that the Taiwanese authorities develop a policy that clearly integrates indigenous traditional knowledge. Inclusive policy development will ensure that the government is serious about dealing with past grievances, inspired by the preservation and promotion of Indigenous language and culture, and driven by closing the gaps in equity and fairness. equality.

Incorporating traditional knowledge can benefit Taiwan as a whole. Tao / Yami knowledge on traditional house construction, for example, could help with typhoon management on Lanyu / Orchard Island; these semi-buried houses could also be built in areas prone to typhoons on the Taiwanese mainland. As climate change increases the intensity of tropical storms, traditional knowledge has a lot to offer.

Niki Alsford is Professor of Asia-Pacific Studies and Director of the Asia-Pacific Institutes at the University of Central Lancashire.