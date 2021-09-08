Biden’s two types of multilateralism by Kemal Derviş

The goals of US President Joe Bidens’ climate and democracy summits illustrate very different aspects of multilateral cooperation. But the Bidens are not contradictory: the first meeting aimed to strengthen the delivery of a crucial global public good, while the second aims to promote values ​​deemed universal.

WASHINGTON, DC In April, US President Joe Biden brought together 40 world leaders for a virtual meeting Mountain peak on the fight against the climate crisis. They included representatives of major emitting countries, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as heads of state particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Leaders from civil society and businesses also participated. Biden and many other attendees announced more ambitious climate policies ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP26) in November.

On December 9 and 10, Biden will fulfill a pre-election promise by hosting another virtual rally, dubbed a Summit for Democracy. Although details have not yet been released, the meeting will focus on defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights. Biden will once again invite leaders from government, civil society and the private sector.

But the goals of the two summits illustrate very different aspects of multilateral cooperation. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change is the archetype of the global public good (GPG), resulting in both non-competing and non-exclusive benefits. Their accumulation in one country does not diminish the benefits for others, and no one can be excluded from them once they are provided.

This usually gives rise to a free rider problem, as each country has an incentive to minimize its own costs to provide the GPG and instead rely on contributions from others. Recently, new technologies allowing net economic benefits green transformation have reduced but not eliminated the problem. Global cooperation is therefore still needed to remedy this.

Democracy and human rights, on the other hand, are not GPGs so defined, although they can generate positive externalities because their benefits are almost uniquely enjoyed by the citizens of the countries that practice them. Achieving the goals of the Bidens summit on democracy will therefore depend much more on common values ​​than cooperation to limit climate change.

While cooperation on GPGs can proceed pragmatically with global participation, cooperation based on values ​​and beliefs involves the challenge of determining which governments may be eligible. Putin and Xi are unlikely to be invited in December, as they not only practice but also proclaim values ​​different from those of liberal democracies.

Values-based multilateralism is both easier and more difficult than interest-based multilateralism. It’s easier because there is probably more trust between actors sharing core values. But it is more difficult because the potential material gains can remain out of reach, due to the ideological competition and the lack of trust in those who do not share the same values.

The December Democracy Summit will therefore be faced with the key difficulty of liberal, value-based multilateralism: who exactly needs to be present? When Biden announced his firm intention to hold such a rally earlier this year, Javier Solana eloquently said describe the difficulties, to which I also drew attention in a trial Last year.

Keep the list of participants short and include only governments that are fully engaged and practicing liberal democracy, albeit with some failures to protect human rights, as is the case in the United States itself, would upset many borderline cases and offend less democratic allies. But if the list is too long and looks like a catalog of American allies or governments America hopes to enlist in an effort to contain China, then the summit and Bidens vow to promote democracy will lose their credibility. Difficult choices will be inevitable.

Biden is expected to keep the tent big while stressing that the summit’s goal is not to create a new formal alliance of democracies. Instead, the goal should be to discuss with anyone who is ready how to contain the autocratic tendencies that exist everywhere, how to protect human and minority rights which are often violated even in countries. officially committed to enforce them, and to fight against the universal problem of corruption. .

Focusing on these three issues, and on individual and common commitments to actions that would be considered at a follow-up summit next year, now appears to be the strategy of the Biden administrations. While there is a lot of self-criticism at the top, the presence of illiberal leaders, including those who call themselves Democrats but seem to only commit to majority, win-win governance, may not be not be so offensive. Participants, including the United States, will be encouraged to listen and learn from the experience, not to teach each other. And the prospect of a second summit could prompt governments to make improvements.

A rally in this direction could strengthen the value-based part of multilateralism and the soft power of global democracies. The criticism that this will heighten the rivalry between the main autocratic and democratic powers is misplaced, as such competition is inevitable in the years to come. In many areas, including climate action and the fight against pandemics, cooperation can and must prevail. But for those who believe in values ​​such as those inscribed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, maintaining their component of political freedom is as essential as improving material well-being. Competition with autocracy is not only inevitable, but welcome.

The two dimensions of multilateralism projected by the Bidens summits on climate and democracy are not contradictory. The first meeting aimed to improve the delivery of crucial BPM, while the second aims to promote values ​​considered universal.

The West’s failures in Afghanistan and Iraq should remind us that forced regime change and top-down nation-building have no place in a democracy promotion agenda. But leading by example, learning from best practices and peacefully promoting human rights certainly does. The Bidens Democracy Summit could thus send a powerful message that deeply held values ​​of human dignity and freedom have their place alongside economic and security interests in the way democracies approach international affairs.