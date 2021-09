Chinese state media try to reassure investors of crackdown

Beijing (AFP) China’s recent crackdown on a range of industries, including tech companies and the education sector, will not detract from its goal of opening up the economy, state media said on Wednesday. , as Beijing rushes to reassure shaken investors. Radical regulatory changes over the past few months have targeted everything from monopoly behavior to data security, rocking stock prices and wiping billions of dollars off company valuations. Authorities have ordered some of China’s biggest tech companies to stop “disorderly expansion,” derailed financial giant Ant Group’s outstanding list, and launched a series of antitrust and cybersecurity investigations. A new push by President Xi Jinping targeting the country’s ultra-rich and calling for “common prosperity” has rekindled public debate, as have measures to strengthen oversight of pop culture. But a widely shared article by a well-known blogger calling the crackdown a “deep revolution” sparked a stampede from public figures and state media to counter growing fears that the changes constitute a second cultural revolution. “Openness to the outside world is China’s fundamental national policy, and it will not falter at any time,” a People’s Daily front-page editorial proclaimed Wednesday. “Unswervingly, the principles and policies of encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy have not changed,” the state media added. Wednesday’s editorial added that regulations should guide businesses to obey the leadership of the ruling party and serve the country’s broader interests in economic and social development. Its timing also sends a message that authorities recognize “the importance of the private economy and private technology companies … and will continue to support them,” said Ether Yin, partner at consultancy firm Trivium China. “The crackdown is a correction of the previous regulatory failure and (marks) the growing pains,” he added. And Feng Chucheng, of research firm Plenum, said, “I think there is a lot of misunderstanding in terms of what Beijing really wants to achieve with its latest regulatory measures.” Others said Beijing was trying to allay the fears of foreign investors. Business groups have warned that China’s business environment has become more politicized over the past year. “The Chinese Communist Party has very ambitious techno-nationalist goals that it has not yet achieved,” said Alex Capri, researcher at the Hinrich Foundation. “It still needs outside investors, it still needs technology transfers,” he said. “The end game will always be self-sufficiency… but they have to be very careful.” AFP 2021

