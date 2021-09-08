Politics
St Francis Tower of Ipswich: Boris Johnson intervenes in a loop
Boris Johnson has pledged to raise concerns about a shrink film of tours directly with the Housing Secretary – after the MP for Ipswichs asked him about it at the Prime Minister’s Questions.
The 17-story St Francis Tower was the first high-rise building in the country to receive a tranche of the $ 5 billion building security fund after its cladding system was found to be unsafe.
But tenants complained of prison-like conditions after the entire building was covered with shrink wrap in late May, which bosses say is meant to protect workers and the tower from people. elements.
In August, MP Tom Hunt called for a rethink of the material that should cover the tower at least until next spring, while the dangerous coating is replaced.
He was scheduled to meet today with managing agents Block Management UK Ltd and entrepreneurs Oander Ltd to discuss their proposals.
That meeting was postponed until next week, with Mr Hunt instead raising the issue during the PM’s Questions.
Speaking to the prime minister, he said: Many desperate tenants have been living in darkness for the past 12 months and bars have been placed on the windows so that they can barely be opened.
He added: Does the Prime Minister agree that yes this vital work has to take place, but we need a balance and we need to do it quickly for the lives and sanity of the desperate people in this tower in this moment ?
Mr Johnson replied: My honorable friend, I am sure I raise a very important question, I will study the details of what he said and I will ask the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to take it up directly of the question.
After the session, Mr Hunt said he would share more details with the PM in due course, adding: I look forward to meeting urgently with the Housing Secretary to discuss how we can remedy this terrible situation.
There must be a real sense of urgency here and I won’t stop until this is resolved.
A Block Management UK spokesperson said: Block Management UK has set up a meeting with MP Tom Hunt next week to advise him on the next steps for the St Francis Tower project.
The company, which acts on behalf of independent owner RG Securities (No.2) Ltd, previously clarified that it handles communications related to the coating project with residents of St Francis Tower, not the construction work itself. same.
Oander Ltd has also been approached for comment.
Tour Saint-François: a chronology
In July 2018, following the catastrophic Grenfell fire that killed 72 people, the owners of St Francis Towers conducted an independent fire test. The evaluators found that its HPL coating presented a risk.
By August, additional security measures, including a 24-hour watch, which saw four workers employed to help evacuate residents in the event of a fire, had been installed.
The following month, work began to remove the cladding from the island, and in October tenants faced bills of up to 21,000 per apartment.
In early 2019, sprinkler, ventilation and fire alarm systems were installed and plans were drawn up for the new coating.
The removal work hit a roadblock later in the year, when gaping holes were discovered under the siding and window issues were identified, meaning about 45% of them had to stay in place.
In April 2021, tenants were unable to speak publicly due to an ongoing legal action, but managers say they have been informed of siding replacement plans.
The following month, shrink wrap was installed on the tower. A number of tenants say this has happened without warning.
Scaffolding posts designed to limit window openings to 10cm appeared in June 2021, prompting a visit from MP Tom Hunt.
In July, the situation was brought to the nation’s attention in Parliament.
– Learn more about the cladding crisison the Archant Investigation Unit Facebook page
