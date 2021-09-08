Politics
Afghan crisis | Russian security chief discusses joint coordination with NSA Ajit Doval
India raises questions about Pakistan’s ties to the new regime, JeM and LeT in the talks.
India and Russia conducted their first detailed and in-depth review of the situation in Afghanistan, agreeing to coordinate their positions at the United Nations as a delegation led by the Secretary General of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolay Patrushev, has met with national security adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi, officials said.
During the meeting which took place a week after Russia decided to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan under Indian presidency, both sides highlighted areas of convergence, including the need to keep the Taliban on their promises so far, the threat of terrorism from international terrorist groups inside Afghanistan, the flow of arms, radicalization and increased production of opium and fuel. drug trafficking under the new regime.
Humanitarian and migration issues
[Mr. Doval and Gen Patrushev] addressed humanitarian and migration issues by [Afghanistan], as well as the prospects for joint Russian-Indian efforts to create the conditions for the launch of a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue, a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi said. , adding that the two sides had agreed to coordinate Russian and Indian approaches in multilateral formats on the Afghan settlement. The Russian security chief also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.
Prime Minister Modi appreciated General Patrushev’s visit “at a time when major changes are taking place in the region”.
Sources said India raised the issue of Pakistan’s ties to the Taliban, international terrorist groups and the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, who are also believed to be operating in Afghanistan, during talks with the delegation. Russian.
The Indian delegation also referred to Pakistan’s special responsibility to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism, the sources said. Significantly, neither side gave any indication of discussions on the status of the Haqqani Group, a terrorist group designated by the United Nations Security Council that carried out attacks on the Indian embassy and consulates in India. Afghanistan, whose leader Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed interior minister of the new regime.
The talks took place a day after CIA Director William Burns traveled to Delhi to meet with Mr. Doval, reported by The Hindu. The United States discussed the issue of housing for its Afghan evacuees who are being treated in other countries, the emerging terrorist threat from developments in Afghanistan and any future engagement with the Taliban government, now headed by Mohammed Hassan Akhund, which is also on the list. Terrorists designated by the UNSC.
Independent posture of India
The Modi government has so far maintained an independent position from the American and Russian positions on the Taliban regime, deciding to close its embassy in Kabul unlike Russia, China and other countries which have kept their missions open, or as the United States and European countries. who moved their mission bases to Doha.
India has also only publicly acknowledged talks last week with Taliban leader Mohammad Stanekzai, who has now been appointed deputy foreign minister of the new regime, although the United States and Russia have both engaged the Taliban for a few years. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Verma said that the results of the Doha deal with the United States and the more Russian-led Troika talks that included the United States, China and Pakistan had not been matched by subsequent developments in Afghanistan.
India did not participate directly in the Doha talks. India was also not part of the Troika Plus mechanism, but as I said, these mechanisms did not work well. I think one lesson is that it is better for India and Russia to work together when it comes to Afghanistan. This is the most important lesson for us, said Ambassador Verma.
Intensive regional discussions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of China, Brazil and South Africa on Thursday for the BRICS summit in a virtual format, where Afghanistan is also expected to be discussed, and Mr. Doval should make a presentation.
Next Thursday there will be more intensive regional talks at the SCO summit, which will include Prime Minister Modi, President Putin, Chinese President Xi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of Central Asian countries, with a meeting of the Afghan contact group on the sidelines. Afghanistan is an observer state, and it remains to be seen how it would be represented.
