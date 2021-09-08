Boris Johnson’s standards adviser refuses to investigate Hartlepool jet scandal, drawing criticism from Labor

Boris Johnson Reuters

EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson’s standards adviser has refused to investigate the PM’s alleged wrongdoing.

Public money paid for a plane to campaign in Hartlepool’s byelection, a potential rule violation.

Lord Geidt, the adviser, declined to say whether he had spoken to Johnson about the opening of an investigation.

Boris Johnson’s standards adviser declined to investigate Johnson’s use of a taxpayer-funded government plane to campaign in Hartlepool’s by-election, Insider may reveal.

Lord Christopher Geidt, independent adviser to the prime minister on ministerial interests, has rejected a request for an investigation into whether Johnson violated the ministerial code by using the jet.

It is a letter to Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labor Party, who asked her to decide whether Johnson’s use of the plane violated the code. The letter, sent on Monday, can be found in full below.

Geidt in the letter declined to say if he had spoken with Johnson about it.

He was appointed by Johnson in April 2021, following the resignation of his predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, in November 2020.

Geidt said the government “has provided an explanation of the circumstances” in which the jet was used.

He cited section 10.16 of the Ministerial Code, the same section mentioned by Downing Street in its defense of Johnson. He indicates that the Prime Minister “can use his official cars for all road trips, including those for private or Party purposes”.

It is not known how this section relates to the use of an airplane.

Geidt said he did not “consider this to be a matter requiring my advice.”

Geidt also said that “the enforcement of the Election Expenses Act is the responsibility of the relevant political parties and the Election Commission.”

His response ignores the fact that potential violations of laws covering candidate expenses are the responsibility of the police, not the Election Commission. Cleveland Police said they were “reviewing correspondence” on the matter.

Rayner responded to Geidt’s letter on Wednesday. She asked Geidt to explain how he came to his conclusion.

She said: “You are quoting verbatim from the government’s statement on this issue and conclude that therefore you do not consider this to be an issue requiring my advice. As an independent adviser on the interests of ministers, is it in your power and responsibilities to investigate any wrongdoing or simply to seek a formal response from ministers who are the subject of complaints? “

Rayner urged Geidt to reconsider.

“The role of the independent adviser is certainly to investigate the case, including any evidence or lack of evidence relating to the allegations made, in order to obtain the truth,” she wrote.

Insider revealed that the Conservative Party’s expense report for Hartlepool’s by-election showed the party was spending “zero” on transportation, suggesting the party paid nothing for the cost of Johnson’s trip.

Johnson flew in a government plane from London Stansted to Teesside International Airport on April 1. an official visit to a B&Q store to see an increase in the national minimum wage.

He then traveled to Hartlepool to campaign for both the Parliament by-election and the Tees Valley mayoral election, appearing with the candidates and knocking on doors with them.

The third photo Mortimer uploaded was later used in Tory by-election flyers, as seen in a tweet from Conservative MP Chris Pincher.

A Tory by-election flyer with a photo of Mortimer with Johnson from the April 1 visit Chris Pincher / Twitter

According to the ministerial code, if a visit is a mixture of official and political affairs, “the department and the party each bear an appropriate proportion of the actual cost.”

Critics of the ministerial standards system said Geidt’s response showed the weakness of the role.

Tim Durrant, associate director of the Institute of Government, told Insider: “Lord Geidt’s response shows that his role does not have enough power. While he shouldn’t have to investigate every time someone complains about a minister, he should be able to initiate investigations himself, without having to seek permission from the prime minister.

“When the complaint concerns the Prime Minister, Geidt’s role is made even more difficult. A fully independent advisor would be able to investigate on his own.

The Cabinet Office did not respond to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.

September 6 letter from Geidt to Rayner

September 8 letter from Rayner to Geidt