“Pray for the safety and well-being of all”: PM Modi after capsizing a boat in Assam | Latest India News
- State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel began rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his sadness over a boating accident in Assam in which dozens of people are believed to be killed. “Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. Every effort is made to save the passengers. I pray for the safety and well-being of all,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.
A large boat sank in the Brahmaputra on Wednesday after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat District, Assam. The collision occurred when the private boat “Ma Kamala” was heading for Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry “Tripkai” was coming from Majuli. “Ma Kamala” capsized while carrying more than a hundred passengers. “The two ferries collided at around 4 p.m.,” Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said.
Officials have saved at least 41 people so far, the PTI news agency reported, citing Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman. However, the body has been found so far, Barman also informed according to the PTI report. “We cannot say at the moment how many people have died,” the news agency said, citing a local administration official.
The boat also carried several four-wheelers and two-wheelers that went down the river.
Following the tragedy, the Chief Minister of State Himanta Biswa called on the Majuli and Jorhat district administrations to quickly undertake the rescue mission with the help of the NDRF and SDRF. He also asked Minister Bimal Bora to rush to the scene of the accident.
Meanwhile, Sarma himself is due to visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday (September 9th) to assess the situation, the chief minister’s office said. The chief minister also asked Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor developments around the clock.
