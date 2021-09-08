Sharma asks for more details on China’s climate change commitments





Cop26 President Alok Sharma has asked Beijing for more details on how it will meet climate goals after two days of talks with Chinese officials. The United Nations Cop26 climate summit, to be held in Glasgow in November, aims to ensure net zero global emissions by mid-century. But China has so far only committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Sharma said questions remained about how quickly Beijing’s commitments would be implemented. China’s role in tackling climate change will be vital due to the size of its population and economy. Sharma met with China’s special representative on climate change issues Xie Zhenhua in Tianjin for talks described as solid but constructive by insiders. The two discussed President Xi Jinping’s commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, peak emissions by 2030, and reduce China’s use of coal. Mr Sharma said: “I had constructive discussions during my first visit to China as part of Cop26, but time is running out to avoid a climate catastrophe, and so the discussions I have had here are everything. simply crucial. “The commitments that President Xi made over the past year are welcome, and China’s commitment to tackle climate change as a shared mission for humanity is encouraging. “The choices made by China, on its energy mix, and on coal in particular, will shape our common future. “The question that remains is how quickly they are implementing them, along with other major emitters. I look forward to the release of more detailed plans showing how China’s goals will be achieved. “Time flies and the next decade will be decisive. All countries must step up the pace to reduce emissions and protect people and nature from the worst effects of climate change. “ During the visit, Mr Sharma also discussed the detailed Covid measures that will be in place for the Glasgow summit in a bid to reassure the Chinese delegation. The story continues It is still unclear whether President Xi will join other world leaders in Glasgow. Officials have recognized that Cop26 will not be the end of the road in tackling climate change, fearing that all of its goals will be met. Sharma also virtually met with other senior ministers, including Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, as well as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and business representatives. His trip to China followed US climate envoy John Kerry’s visit to Tianjin earlier in September. Mr. Kerry told Han in a virtual meeting that there was “no way” for the world to resolve the climate crisis without China’s “commitment and full engagement”.

