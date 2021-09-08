Donald Trump and Don. Jr. to provide pay-per-view 9/11 boxing commentary





Donald trump

Brandon Bell / Getty Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will spend Saturday night commenting on a boxing match for a prize, of course.

ESPN reports that the father-son duo signed a contract to comment on the telecast, which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida will be presented by Evander Holyfield against Vitor Belfort. It will be broadcast on the FITE streaming platform.

The cost to view the event, according to the FITE website, is $ 49.99.

RELATED: Donald Trump is ‘Still the King’: Reporters Interview Former President in Mar-a-Lago

As representatives of the video-sharing social network service Triller told ESPN, the Trumps will be calling the entire broadcast of the four fights.

“I like big fighters and big fights,” the 75-year-old former president said in a statement, according to USA Today. “I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

As ESPN notes, this is not President Trump’s first foray into hosting a boxing match, as the real estate investor has previously hosted boxing matches at his casinos in now bankrupt Atlantic City.

He spent much of his summer at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, often complaining about his electoral defeat and his successor, Joe Biden.

He also held a press conference in July in which he claimed he would sue several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, which had banned him following the riot on 6 January at the United States Capitol by his supporters. (It remains excluded from all major social media platforms.)

Never miss a story, sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The story continues

President Donald Trump applauds alongside United States First Lady Melania Trump after speaking on Election Night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early November 4, 2020

MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty From left to right: Donald and Melania Trump

Trump’s lawsuit against Google comes after YouTube (owned by parent company of Google Alphabet) also banned his account following the attempted insurgency. The company said it will lift its suspension from the former president’s channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased.

He has also publicly considered another presidential bid, but has yet to publicly announce anything. He did, however, unveil several fundraising gimmicks, such as his so-called “Trump Cards” announced in August.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Says He Didn’t ‘Personally Think’ About 2024 Presidential Race But ‘Who Knows’

In June, Trump announced an upcoming stadium tour with conservative expert Bill O’Reilly, saying it would launch in December with events in four cities: Sunrise and Orlando in Florida and Dallas and Houston.

In a statement announcing the events, Trump described them as “wonderful but impactful sessions where we talk about the real issues happening in the United States, the ones the Fake News Media never mentions.” He added that the tour would be “fun, fun, fun, for anyone who attends!”

Although early reports indicated that ticket sales for the events were poor, the former president and former Fox News host disputed this.

A nationally divisive figure, Trump remains very popular with GOP voters and topped a Republican nomination poll conducted at the CPAC rally in July, getting 70% of the ballots, according to Fox News .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-don-jr-pay-171741057.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos