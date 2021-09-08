Politics
SP, the madness of the heads of the BSP has twice made Modi PM: Owaisi
Sultanpur (UP), September 8 (PTI) Narendra Modi has twice become the country’s prime minister because of the madness of the leaders of the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj party, AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.
He made the claim in response to the chairmen of both parties, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, earlier dubbing him as the spoiler of their parties.
Owaisi made the statement as he addressed a public rally during his ongoing tour of Uttar Pradesh, aimed at consolidating his electoral position months before the assembly polls in the politically crucial state.
“Narendra Modi has twice become the country’s prime minister because of the ‘nasamjhi’ (foolishness) of Akhilesh (Yadav) and Mayawati,” Owaisi said at a public meeting in Odara village in Sultanpur district.
The day before, he had launched his party’s campaign for the next legislative elections in Ayodhya.
Sultanpur, located about 140 km from the capital Lucknow, is said to have been built by Lord Rama’s son, Kush.
Challenging claims that by fighting the polls in UP, Owaisi is wasting the votes of BJP rivals, the Hyderabad MP asked “when you (Muslims) all voted for Akhilesh Yadav’s party, how come- Did a BJP candidate win here in the latest assembly polls?
Likewise, how did the BJP win the seat of Sultanpur Lok Sabha in 2019 when no AIMIM candidate came forward from here? He asked
Launching a scathing attack on party chairman Samajwadi, Owaisi asked, “Are Muslims your slaves?
“The BJP did not win the two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 with the votes of Muslims because they only obtained 6% of their votes in the two polls,” said the head of AIMIM, seeking to refute SP’s claim that Owaisi was jumping into the fray in the UP polls to nibble their votes and help the Saffron Party.
The Hyderabad MP said his party was participating in the elections across the country to protect the interests of Muslims and highlighted their victory at three seats from Lok Sabha in Hyderabad, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Kishanganj in Bihar in the elections of 2019.
“We defeated the BJP in Hyderabad, despite the fact that Modi and Amit Shah made several trips to gain support for the saffron party,” said the four-time MP.
Seeking to build relationships with Muslim voters, the head of AIMIM said he wanted the minority community to have a strong voice in state assemblies and in parliament to champion their cause.
“SP and BSP only sucked your blood,” he alleged.
While searching the house of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, the Center provided 116 crore rupees for the welfare of UP minorities, but only spent 10 rupee crores.
“I had raised the issue in Parliament while Akhilesh was silent on the issue,” he joked.
Owaisi, who announced that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen would contest 100 seats in the 2022 parliamentary elections, kicked off his election campaign on Tuesday from Ayodhya.
Attacking the Samajwadi party, Owaisi alleged that Muslims had been “deceived” in the name of secularism and said he had come to Uttar Pradesh to defeat the BJP.
“Our first effort is for Muslim leadership to be developed in the country’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh,” he said, starting his political campaign in Ayodhya state on Tuesday. PTI CORR SNS RAX
RAX
Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI
