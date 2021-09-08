Trump to back GOP challenger to Cheney





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump has picked a favorite candidate in his bid to topple Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics.

Trump plans to back Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hageman, who is preparing to launch a primary campaign against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment, according to a person familiar with his decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity before an official announcement.

The move marks Trump’s most significant endorsement to date as he strives to maintain his status as the GOP kingmaker and follow through on his threat of revenge on those who voted to remove him or blocked its efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump has already backed a number of Republican challengers, including Kelly Tshibaka, who is running against Senator Lisa Murkowski in Alaska; Michigan State Representative Steve Carra, who attempts to overthrow longtime Representative Fred Upton; former White House aide Max Miller, who is running against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio; and Joe Kent, who challenges Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington.

All voted in favor of impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Trump met with Hageman last month as he assessed the pool of potential candidates, hoping that early approval would help clear the field and prevent an overcrowded primary that could be advantageous for Cheney’s chances.

At least a half-dozen other Republicans have already announced their intention to run and it was not immediately clear whether news of Trump’s decision that was first reported by Politico would succeed in driving them out.

These include State Senator Anthony Bouchard, whose campaign was cut short in May by the revelation that he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant at the age of 18; state representative Chuck Gray, political radio commentator; and Darin Smith, an attorney with ties to the Christian Broadcasting Network and the conservative Family Research Council.

Hageman was an early supporter of Cheneys’ unsuccessful attempt in 2013 and 2014 to oust popular U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, and the two have kept in touch, though it’s unclear just how much they are. personally close.

She finished third in a six-man Republican primary for governor in 2018, garnering 21% of the vote. Former state treasurer Mark Gordon won, followed by Republican investor and megadonator Foster Friess, whom Trump endorsed.

Hageman grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie in southeastern Wyoming. She holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.

She is listed as a senior counsel with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a Washington, DC-based law firm that seeks to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the administrative state, ”according to its mission statement.

His Cheyenne law firm touts its ties to the Wyoming ranching industry and Hagemans’ involvement in legal action against wolves reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park, grazing the Bureau of Land and Water rights. Land Management of the United States, among others.

She recently expressed her support on Facebook for a new Texas law banning most abortions and has long been a cheerleader for the state’s coal mining industry.

Perhaps foreshadowing the upcoming congressional race, Hageman was the first in his 2018 campaign to turn negative, criticizing an opponent as anti-coal and obsessed with so-called green energy.

So far, Trump’s allies in Wyoming have attempted unsuccessfully to change the state’s electoral law to allow a run-off or ranked voting system from next year’s primary. Such a significant change would be costly and difficult to achieve by then, say opponents of the changes.

Hageman did not respond to phone messages and social media asking for comment.

Gruver reported from Fort Collins, Colorado.

