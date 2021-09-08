Boris Johnson engulfed in pre-Cop26 row after scrapping climate targets for Australia trade deal

The UK has secretly abandoned promises to tie Australia to climate goals in its efforts to secure a trade deal, according to a leaked email obtained by Greenpeace. The revelation engulfed Boris Johnson in a major row ahead of the Cop26 summit.

Campaigners and politicians have reacted with fury to the move, which included removing a reference to the Paris Agreement’s temperature targets, saying it didn’t care about governments claiming to be fighting the climate emergency.

Greenpeace has said the concession tears at the heart of historic Paris goals, while Labor has called it a massive betrayal of our country and our planet.

The revelation is a major embarrassment, coming just seven weeks before the crucial Glasgow summit and coinciding with Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma’s visit to countries around the world in a bid to persuade their leaders to agree to reduction targets. more stringent carbon emissions.

It also raises questions about Mr Johnson’s claim that the trade deal was concluded in principle five months ago, showing that the two countries are still negotiating the terms.

The leaked email, sent by a senior official, suggested that three cabinet ministers had agreed to drop the two climate demands to push through the trade deal.

One of the requests concerned the Paris temperature targets to limit global warming to well below 2 ° C, and preferably 1.5 ° C, while the second would have favored environmental agreements over trade rules.

Yet in early August, Mr Johnson wrote that the Australia trade deal would reaffirm commitments to multilateral environmental agreements, including the Paris agreement.

In a letter that was sent to environmental groups last month, the Prime Minister said: We are convinced that more trade will not come at the expense of the environment.

It is believed that the Australian deal will still contain a reference to the Paris deal, but unlike the Brexit trade deal with the EU, it will not include any explicit commitments to limit temperature levels.

The three ministers involved in the government’s internal talks were Liz Truss, Trade Secretary, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, and David Frost, Brexit Minister.

The independent understands that Mr Sharma, the president of Cop26, has called for specific climate targets to be included in any post-Brexit trade deal the UK concludes.

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeaces, accused the government of being absolutely misleading in light of Mr Johnson’s letter.

The UK government is committed to making the environment central to trade, including supporting the Paris Agreement on climate and zero deforestation in supply chains, Sauven said.

Signing an Australian trade deal with the covert removal of climate temperature commitments is the opposite of anything Boris Johnson has publicly promised and is heartbreaking for what the deal stands for.

Ed Miliband, Labor shadow secretary, said: With Cop26 around the corner, the government should flex all the political muscles to make the summit a success.

Australia is one of the biggest polluters in the world and key to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. But rather than put pressure on them, the government simply reversed it.

Jean Blaylock, Global Justice Now, said: This is typical of governments’ approach to trade agreements. Climate commitments will always come after a free trade agreement, regardless of the consequences for the planet.

Trade expert Sam Lowe of the Center for European Reform said the UK can still insist on climate targets, but added: However, that means negotiations would take longer and the UK might have to give up more in return.

In fact, the government which is desperate to sign the trade deals it has promised as a Brexit dividend has already been accused of giving too much to Canberra.

Tariffs will be removed immediately on beef and lamb imported from Australia, triggering accusations that UK farmers will be sent back to the wall.

Experts have warned that the deal’s overall economic boost will be close to zero, and the government has admitted that the average household will only be 1.20 a year better.

A government spokesperson denied that any climate concessions were made in the trade deal, calling the claims totally false.

They said the deal would include a feature article on climate change, which reaffirms both sides’ commitments to the Paris Agreement and the achievement of its goals, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

However, the leaked email, sent by a deputy director of the Cabinet Office trade secretariat, reads: As stated in my note to Lord Frost, the trade and trade secretaries were due to speak yesterday.

We have yet to see the formal reading, but understand that the conversation has taken place and the Business Secretary has agreed that in order to push through the Australian FTA, the DIT may drop both climate demands (it i.e. on the precedence of multilateral environmental agreements over the provisions of the FTA and a reference to the temperature objectives of the Paris Agreement).