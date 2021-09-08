Turkish lira tumbles over central banker’s remarks

The Turkish lira suffered one of its biggest drops of the year on Wednesday due to speculation the central bank was on the verge of cutting rates despite surging inflation.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 19.25% last month – the highest in two years and above the benchmark central bank interest rate of 19%.

The central bank has been pledging for months to keep real interest rates positive so that Turks do not have an incentive to spend money instead of putting it in their accounts.

That would force it to raise its key rate to at least 19.5% at its next political meeting on September 23.

But central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors consumer prices are expected to fall in the coming months and the bank will now use “core” inflation – which is below 17% after excluded volatile items such as food and fuel – in future decisions. .

“The extraordinary conditions that have occurred due to the pandemic have increased the importance of core inflation indicators,” Kavcioglu said, quoted by Turkish media.

“In determining the direction of global monetary policy, basic indicators excluding temporary factors resulting from areas outside the sphere of influence of monetary policy are taken as a basis.”

The Turkish lira lost as much as 1.5% against the US dollar and was trading around the 8.45 mark on Wednesday afternoon.

– ‘The promise does not mean anything’ –

Turkey’s central bank is nominally independent but has come under constant pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut interest rates.

The Turkish leader has fired three central bank governors since 2019 because they were raising borrowing costs or not reducing them quickly enough.

Erdogan is famous for subscribing to the unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause high inflation instead of reducing it by increasing the cost of doing business.

Kavcioglu kept the bank’s key rate unchanged for five months and previously pledged to focus on fighting inflation.

But Erdogan has indicated that he expects borrowing costs to start coming down quickly to help spur growth.

BlueBay Asset Management analyst Timothy Ash said Kavcioglu’s comments showed that his “promise to keep real interest rates positive doesn’t really mean anything from a market perspective.”

“He’s obviously determined not to raise rates if he can get away with it in any way, and he will drop as soon as possible,” he said in an email to clients.

– “Risks to financial stability” –

The Turkish economy has shown great resilience in the face of external shocks and what many analysts see as years of mismanagement.

Gross domestic product rose 1.8% despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and is expected to increase by at least 8% this year.

But analysts warn that this rapid growth and focus on government lending is creating conditions for painful price increases that hurt people’s daily lives.

Official data shows that the prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped 29% in annual terms in July.

“Although Turkey is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, according to official figures, and its GDP has long exceeded pre-pandemic levels, authorities are loath to let growth slow down.” Oxford Economics consultancy said in a research note.

“These developments will reinforce the risks associated with prices and financial stability.”

